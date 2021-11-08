Normalizing heart disease and strokes in five year olds. This is where we are. What is it going to take for people to wake up? Piles of dead or damaged kids? Because this is imminent.
5 thoughts on ““I don’t want parents to be surprised when reports do come out of Myocarditis: They are expected.””
Millstones.
And for all the evil it is less damaging than the child sexual abuse that is everywhere nowadays.
There can be no excuses left for those who get their children jabbed. My goodness they’re so open with their evil.
Those in Cali should demand Newsome take 5 minutes away from his “family emergency” and speak to them…..if he’s even able to speak.
Start praying and fasting now folks. I suggest, in addition to the Rosary, the Chaplet of St. Michael. Say the prayers in Latin if you can because the Devil hates Latin.
Funny how you never heard about kid strokes before the jab.
2011 NIH article describes pediatric stroke as very rare, about 2 or 3 per 100,000. Probably where the “expected ” number comes from.