A tyrant cares not about the Judiciary; he is above the courts. A tyrant cares not about the Legislative Branch; he makes his own laws.
If this isn’t tyrannical, what does tyranny look like?
Imagine if Trump had done this. The pearl clutching.
The Splendor of Truth
One thought on “What does a dictatorship look like, and how does it differ from this?”
The election was stolen….so there’s that aspect of all this.
Jesus, have mercy on us.
Mary Queen of Heaven and earth, pray for us.
St. Joseph, pray for us.