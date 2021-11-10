Video: Pfizer CEO wants deathvaxx truthers in prison for murder… are there any more questions about where this is headed? Posted on November 10, 2021 JUST IN: People who spread misinformation on Covid-19 vaccines are “criminals,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/wkoo7rCTPd— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) November 9, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
8 thoughts on “Video: Pfizer CEO wants deathvaxx truthers in prison for murder… are there any more questions about where this is headed?”
There are people spreading a lot of misinformation — him, for example. And they are criminals — crimes against humanity.
Vociferous applause from an audience that rises to its feet in affirmation !
“My children… the Revolution is a fact. It will not, it cannot be undone. It will devour all that is good in France; and our efforts at best can be but feeble against a power that strengthens every day. I am ready to die for God and my king; but I will not command men who are not worthy of being martyrs. Go back for this night to your cottages; reflect that an act of yours may set them on fire, and ruin your families; and weigh well what I have said to you. Tomorrow morning come back again. If God inspires you with courage to die, then I will go with you.”
Lieutenant D’Elbee to the Vendean army, 1793
Thank you for sharing, a truly excellent quote. Myself I was remembering Tolkien.
“Thy hope is but ignorance. Go then and labour in healing! Go forth and fight! Vanity. For a little space you may triumph on the field, for a day. But against the Power that now arises there is no victory.”
I predict sometime by mid-late 2023 is when we’re going to see parents shooting the executives of these companies.
Their kids will get the shot(s) this year, 2021 through 2022. A lot of them will have bad reactions through 2022. By 2023 the parents will get the news that legally nothing can be done for the horrible reactions their children have had. They’ll be told that it isn’t the shot that’s responsible, and they’ll be told that by taking the shot they agreed to not hold the company that made the shot liable. They’ll then be escorted out the door, probably a few of them will be escorted out by police as they scream.
By mid-2023, a parent, or two or more, will snap when reality hits. “You’ve taken my child’s future from them, so now I’m going to take your kids from you.” Another will say, “Hey, they took my kid’s future too, let’s meet up and talk…” And another will chime in, “I just buried my kid last week after getting the shot, where’s the party at?”
And things will get very ugly.
I don’t want to see that happen, but the current legal-environment will make such things almost a certainty. If you make legal options impossible, you make illegal options inevitable.
Parents are making the appointments! They will bury their own children, and will be told that you asked for the kill shot for your child. These parents are insane for doing this. The rot of evil is very deep in society now. The parents will reap what they sow.
https://www.npr.org/2021/11/10/1054137225/nearly-1-million-kids-ages-5-11-will-have-their-first-covid-shots-by-the-end-of-
When people ask why I believe this is the end, I tell them it’s the level of mass psychosis/mass hypnosis/mass formation I see on a daily, even hourly, basis. It get worse every day, and now it’s gone exponential since this poison was approved for children. There is no way back from this. It can only end in ruins.
Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us.
Trust the science! Lol We just witnessed millions of healthy people line up at their local supermarket to have a stranger inject an unknown substance into their bloodstream because, you know, science!