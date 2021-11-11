Parish priest explains it to the antichurch Posted on November 11, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “Parish priest explains it to the antichurch”
I have noticed that those things that are true are referenced to the the Deposit of Faith and come with footnotes.
Those things that are not true are referenced to the spirit of Vatican II and never come with footnotes.
This letter has footnotes. It stands the test. Indisputable.
Or else the not true things have footnotes that are self referential and also not true.
I am always dumbfounded at how many people miss the obvious: the anti-church had its “coming out party” at Vatican 2. Conciliar ecclesiology is contrary to what the Catholic Church has always taught. The reason for the new rite of Mass was to match the new things the council taught with a law of prayer. Roche is correct: the Catholic Mass is contrary to Conciliar ecclesiology.