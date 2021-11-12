Visibility: Often the truth is staring at you in plain sight Posted on November 12, 2021November 12, 2021 There’s so much proof that Vatican II is a disaster. But sometimes I just think the simplest proof is this alter. It’s so obviously not meant to be there. Just visited Église de la Madeleine and that alter just looks so out of place and ugly. It’s just in the way 🧐 pic.twitter.com/YyTVfh8nKf— Josie h (@orapronobis1828) November 12, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “Visibility: Often the truth is staring at you in plain sight”
The Holy House of Loreto, beloved by St Benedict Labre, was also so defaced. https://gloria.tv/post/cQKdXfoZmDMe4hGEgHDjm2Z1g