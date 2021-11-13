Second stay issued against Xiden Nuremberg forced jab experiments Posted on November 13, 2021 As a friend remarked, the Divine Providence has a fantastic sense of humor. Hang in there, folks. Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “Second stay issued against Xiden Nuremberg forced jab experiments”
Thank you for posting the humor. I hadn’t seen it.
If Americans continue to resist, most especially on behalf of their children, I think the Great Reset will unwind completely.