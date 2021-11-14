Sunday morning tweets in the new normal Posted on November 14, 2021 Beginning tomorrow in Austria, anyone unvaccinated over the age of 12 is not allowed to leave their home except for “essential” reasons such as grocery shopping.There is no longer an option to present a negative test.Vaccination or lockdown.— Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) November 14, 2021 WATCH: Protesters gather in Austria against the quarantine of unvaccinated people, which starts at midnight tonight. pic.twitter.com/AvrEVHD2H3— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 14, 2021 https://t.co/UlkymOIBT5 pic.twitter.com/kbY2wcuo9Y— The Deplorable Hoosieratarian (@Hoosieratarian) November 12, 2021 pic.twitter.com/qCDU1mGOwu— ⚡️THOR⚡️ the Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@ThorDeplorable) November 13, 2021 Athletes are dropping at a rate that is 60X normal in 2021. It's all happening in plain sight. It isn't COVID: they are all screened. So if it isn't the vaccine, what is causing these events? https://t.co/RXfNPwD10t— Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) November 13, 2021 It’s never going to end. It’s a permanent covid regime… https://t.co/J0TVUYCCTr— Chad Pecknold (@ccpecknold) November 13, 2021 History repeats….. pic.twitter.com/XJVoy3oBTd— zigger zagger ⭐⭐ (@zagger_zigger) November 14, 2021 Parents, the White House invites you to tune in tomorrow to listen to HHS's Rachel Levine offer health tips for your children. https://t.co/lzaN84Ng7r pic.twitter.com/8XpAtE6ea4— Don Wolt (@tlowdon) November 12, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “Sunday morning tweets in the new normal”
Another kind of new normal: there are people coming across your northern border (illegally). Can you guess why?
If I created a product that worked as horribly as this experimental shot they’re trying to force on everyone, not only would I be out of a job, I’d be blacklisted from an entire industry.
These individuals are worse than criminal drug dealers on the street… “No thank you, I don’t want your crack/meth.” – Conversation over. Believe it or not, drug dealers are businessmen like everyone else, and don’t want any bad reputation. Those drug dealers not going to force you take their illegal product. You can’t say that with this experimental shot.