Not the Bee: Biden demands FTC investigate oil companies for high gas prices

President cites ‘mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior’

By Jackson Lewis on Nov. 17, 2021

WASHINGTON — President Biden urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate oil-and-gas companies for any illegal practices that keep gas prices high, according to a Wall Street Journal report. He cited “mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil-and-gas companies,” in a letter to Lina Khan, chair of the FTC.

“This unexplained large gap between the price of unfinished gasoline and the average price at the pump is well above the pre-pandemic average,” Biden wrote. “Meanwhile, the largest oil-and-gas companies in America are generating significant profits off higher energy prices.”

The president advised Khan to “consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump,” and to “bring all of the commission’s tools to bear if you uncover any wrongdoing.”

Biden penned the letter amid surging gas prices and low poll numbers concerning the president’s performance. U.S. gasoline prices in October averaged $3.38 per gallon while U.S. oil prices averaged $81.48 per barrel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Meanwhile, Biden’s approval rating is sitting at 43%, according to political analysis firm FiveThirtyEight.