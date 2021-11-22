Fairfield Carmelites show how it’s done: Vocations booming, donations streaming in, Roman usurpers not allowed… they need allies

The Discalced Carmelite Sisters of Fairfield, Pennsylvania of the Carmel of Jesus, Mary and Joseph were established in 2018, an outgrowth of a Carmel convent in Valparaiso, Nebraska. Following the beliefs of the great Carmelite reformer Teresa of Avila (1515-82), Carmelite religious houses are to be kept small, and when a sufficient number of sisters join a single house, a contingent of the sisters is sent elsewhere to form a new, and eventually autonomous community, such as that of Fairfield.
The Fairfield Carmelites wear a traditional habit and live a life of sacrifice. They spend eight or more hours a day in prayer, sleep 5½ hours a night, and engage in such penances as abstinence from meat and frequent fasting. They eschew modern conveniences such as indoor heating or air conditioning, electricity, and indoor plumbing. They make use of the traditional Latin Mass and breviary, and have prayer as their charism, or work, for the Church and her priests.
While such a hard life is unthinkable to many, the Sisters have flourished as a community, drawing 100 inquiries per year about joining the community. There are currently 25 sisters at Fairfield, with another two scheduled to enter; the maximum number the sisters can take at present is 30. The leadership of the community includes Mother Stella-Marie of Jesus, prioress, and Mother Therese of Merciful Love, subprioress. They are in the process of building a new monastery, with the buildings being made of stone.
While the sisters have been doing well with attracting vocations and fundraising for their new monastery, a 2018 document released by the Vatican’s Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, titled Cor Orans (“praying heart”), has the sisters concerned about their future. According to a Vatican news release, “The document provides precise guidelines regarding all the practical, administrative, legal and spiritual aspects pertaining to the founding and running of Monasteries for contemplative nuns.”
The Fairfield Carmelites have many objections to the contents of the documents and have written Vatican officials repeatedly to request an exemption, but so far unsuccessfully. Chief among their concerns is the loss of autonomy of their community, (a hallmark of Carmelite houses for 500 years), loss of control of their finances, and formation of new members.
While the Fairfield Carmelites have yet to speak to the media about their concerns, Catherine Bauer, younger sister to Mother Therese and daughter to the community’s caretaker, Tom Bauer, spoke to CWR about the community’s concerns. Catherine serves as the community’s director of marketing and development, leading the effort to raise funds for the community’s new monastery, and is the designated spokesman for the community.
CWR: How did your sister, Mother Therese, come to join the Carmelites?
Catherine Bauer: She was the oldest of seven children; we grew up in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. When she was age 14, and I was 11, she began telling the family she wanted to join a religious order. She looked at the Poor Clares and the Buffalo Carmelites before deciding on Valparaiso. Valparaiso is a well-established community that can trace its lineage back 400 years to Mexico. They are an incredible order and have drawn large numbers of vocations. Young women are attracted because of their stability and faithfulness to their charism. It was nuns from this community who came to establish a house in Pennsylvania, first in Elysburg and then Fairfield, in the Diocese of Harrisburg. They first came in 2009, and the three bishops who have led Harrisburg since then have all been very supportive.
How is the process of building their monastery going?
Catherine Bauer: It is coming along well. We have the funding for the foundations of the chapel, and we’re working on permitting several other buildings. We are starting work on the interior of the refectory and kitchen, and will hopefully finish in 2022. We’ve finished the recreation and work rooms building. All will be made of stone and timber.
CWR: Why stone?
Catherine Bauer: It fits in with the charism of the Carmelites. Stone is solid, permanent and lasts. If built right, a stone monastery will last a thousand years. The idea is that this community of nuns, too, is here to stay.
For the Carmelites, everything is a prayer that brings them to God, and has symbolic importance. They have to hand pump rainwater. They have to light candles and oil lanterns. They bring in wood to cook in a wood stove. All is done with great mindfulness.
They have no phone (they can, however, use the caretaker’s phone in an emergency), electricity, or computers. Everything is a littler harder to do. They are trying to live as their foremothers did. St. Teresa of Avila believed her nuns should live as austerely and laboriously as possible. She did not believe the life of a nun should be cushioned, but a hard, continually wearing away of your faults, along with a mindfulness of your surroundings and continued prayer.
CWR: The community had a four-day apostolic visitation at the end of September. Why was that?
Catherine Bauer: They were visited by two Carmelite nuns and one Carmelite father at the behest of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life. The official reason given was an investigation related to the transfer of a group of Carmelite nuns out of a Philadelphia convent in 2021.
The Valparaiso Carmelites had been asked to re-found a Carmelite community in Philadelphia. There were three elderly nuns there, one of whom has since died and a second has entered a nursing home. Valparaiso agreed, and sent six nuns, with another three coming from Elysburg (now part of Fairfield). In 2021, the nuns wanted to return to Valparaiso, as they believed the implementation of Cor Orans was interfering with their way of life. The nine nuns did return to Valparaiso, along with two aspirants who had joined the community.
Due to the proximity of the Fairfield Carmelites, they received the apostolic visitation to determine what had happened in the Philadelphia convent. But we believe an issue of greater importance to those visiting was to assess Fairfield’s observance of Cor Orans.
CWR: The Fairfield Carmelites have concerns about this document.
Catherine Bauer: Yes. For the past 500 years, Carmelite communities have been small and family-like, and operate autonomously, the ideal environment to pass down the community’s traditions. If implemented, Cor Orans will give control of the monastery over to a religious federation outside of the community and will give Vatican officials greater oversight into the day-to-day lives of the Carmelites.
It is a mandate for female contemplative orders, with 298 rules the nuns are required to follow. It centralizes power in the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, requiring all women’s contemplative religious orders to follow the same rules.
These rules relate to the formation of new nuns, financial oversight and the sharing of assets between monasteries, constant visitors and requirements that our Mother Superior and Novice Mistress attend regular meetings and formation classes. Our community tried to follow these rules, but quickly realized it is impossible to do. They wrote many letters requesting exemptions, as have many other cloistered women’s communities, and talked to their bishop, telling him we are being interfered with. They cannot follow the rule of St. Teresa of Avila and Cor Orans.
This was the reason that the 11 nuns in Philadelphia opted to return to Valparaiso, which was the justification for the apostolic visit to Fairfield.
CWR: You are raising millions of dollars to build the Fairfield Carmelites a monastery. How might Cor Orans affect the finances of cloistered women’s monasteries?
Catherine Bauer: It gives officials in the Holy See access to the financial assets of the nuns and their properties. It gives them the ability to take control of the monastery, evict the nuns and then have financial control over the property. We believe there are those in leadership in Rome who believe that contemplative orders don’t have a place in the Church any longer. They believe the nuns’ assets would be better used for charitable ventures; the assets can be sold and the money given to the poor.
CWR: You also have concerns about the formation of your novices.
Catherine Bauer: Yes. Cor Orans allows religious federations to remove novices from communities, form them, and then return them later. Imagine if someone took children away from their parents, educated them, and then returned them to their home years later. Would anyone want this?
CWR: What will the sisters do if they get an unfavorable verdict from the apostolic visitation?
Catherine Bauer: When the three visitors left, they assured the Fairfield Carmelites that they were living a good life, and all was in order. We are concerned, however, that it does not matter what the three say, the directive from the Congregation will be that the Carmelites must implement Cor Orans.
The nuns will not do this, and we fear it will cause a firestorm, and could lead to their suppression. We believe that if the broader Catholic community is aware of what is happening, it will make it harder for them to shut the community down. The Catholic media and laity can be our salvation, as right now we have no recourse to canon law or the Vatican.
CWR: Will other communities support you?
Catherine Bauer: Every monastery has its own idea about how to respond to Cor Orans. We know of 60 monasteries who are very much against it, but the Fairfield Carmelites are the only ones willing to take a stand. I think the others believe that if they lay low, things will blow over. Since the Fairfield nuns received the apostolic visitation, however, it is their head on the chopping block. Our nuns have chosen to stand up and fight, even if they will be doing so alone.
Regarding a number of comments on the the CWR site where the article is published: Just what, in the name of Teresa and John, is the cloistered Carmelite, Sr. Gabriela of the Incarnation, doing on an internet forum?
Speaking the truth in charity, with the full permission of my Prioress..Or to quote “Piers Plowman”, “I tellen for truth’s sake. Take heed who so liketh.”
But I doubt if Mark will dare to post my reply.
Permit me, friends, to offer some clarity here. What is written in this interview with Miss Bauer, as well as in so many other articles about “Cor Orans” are very distorted. It is sad that the nuns in Fairfield are so much opposed to the norms of the Church concerning the contemplative life. I wonder if they have even tried to implement these norms. The Holy See is very specific that these norms are to be implemented according to the charism of each contemplative institute. With much sisterly love I wish to write to you with a few facts. I am a Discalced Carmelite nun, my name is Hermana (Sister) Avila de los Santos and I want to share with you some information that most people are completely ignorant about. I have no idea where Catherine Bauer got her information—if it is from the nuns in Fairfield, then they themselves are not reading the document correctly! Many distortions about “Cor Orans” have been publicized in recent weeks, and though the authors are well-meaning, they are causing great harm to the Church and to us who live the contemplative life. It is particularly distressing to listen to interviews and read articles, some of which are done by priests, that profoundly distort the work of the Holy See on behalf of contemplative nuns. It is no benefit to us contemplative nuns (who are your Sisters) to have articles written that demonize the Holy See and make us the “victims” of their so-called destructive designs. Reading such articles breaks our hearts! The members of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life (CICLSAL) are our higher superiors in the Church whom we love, revere and desire with all our hearts to obey. The members of CICLSAL represent the Holy Father for us who live the Religious life in the Church.
I want to share some background about “Cor Orans” which I hope will help those who read this to understand the real concern that the Holy See has for the contemplative life.
In 2014 (CICLSAL) sent out a questionnaire to all federated and associated contemplative monasteries dealing with three principal questions: the autonomy of the monasteries, formation, and the enclosure (the cloister). They received over 2600 responses. Such a survey had never been done before. You may ask: why not to all the monasteries? Because, believe it or not, the Holy See doesn’t have contact information for every monastery in the world! Still, this is a very generous response!
The Apostolic Constitution, “Vultum Dei quaerere” (VDq) was published in 2016 by our Holy Father Pope Francis, and the Instruction, “Cor Orans” (CO) was published in 2018 by the members of CICLSAL with the approval of the Holy Father, to implement the new Apostolic Constitution. Both documents are the result of answers to the 2014 questionnaire. The Holy See has listened to us nuns, and these documents were formulated from the concerns of the monasteries themselves. So these documents did not come from odious men with an agenda to destroy contemplative life in the Catholic Church!
Actually, VDq replaced the Apostolic Constitution of Pius XII, “Sponsa Christi” (1950) in which he (Pius XII) “invented” Federations and Associations. These were established to assist contemplative monasteries who were experiencing severe difficulties after the Second World War. Federations and Associations were set up with the approval of the Holy See so that the individual monasteries would not be left alone to deal with so many problems; other monasteries of the same Order would be there to help with personnel, financial assistance and formation materials. As a matter of fact, the section in CO dealing with Federations/Associations comes almost entirely from this previous Constitution of Pope Pius XII. Federations/Associations were NOT invented by Pope Francis, Archbishop Carballo or CICLSAL! “Sponsa Christi” was the legislation governing contemplative monasteries and CICLSAL was bound to it, but in reality much was of it obsolete and in need of up-dating. Far from destroying contemplative life, VDq and CO responds to the needs of contemplative monasteries, particularly those experiencing difficulty because the nuns are very few and elderly. It is a present reality. However, it also addresses those monasteries that are doing well or flourishing. Still, there are challenges. Novices come from this world and even in the best circumstances, are affected by it. Good, solid, theological formation over a longer period of time is needed more than ever before.
The following are some points from VDq and CO that have been grossly misunderstood in recent articles:
The claim has been falsely made that “Cor Orans” robs the monasteries of their autonomy. Rather, CO UPHOLDS the autonomy of monasteries, See CO #15-19. This is the very FIRST chapter of the Instruction.
Another claim has been falsely made that the Federation or Association President takes over the authority of the superior within individual monasteries. Rather Federations and Associations (and their Presidents) DO NOT HAVE ANY authority in the internal governance of a monastery. See CO # 110.
Yet another false claim is that the nun are forced out of their monasteries to take formation courses. Rather, CO upholds that formation should take place in the enclosure of a monastery, #258 VDq #14. Formation courses may take place outside the monastery and in another monastery and sometimes this is needed by a community that doesn’t have anyone as a novice mistress.
VDq and CO is a document OF THE CHURCH and applies to all monastic communities, not just Carmelites. St. Teresa did NOT forbid a longer formation and in fact, said that if a novice has a true vocation, she wouldn’t mind being a novice for 10 years! You can find this in St. Teresa’s work The Way of Perfection. While many monasteries find the longer formation a bit of a challenge it is not against our way of life and given the high number of nuns asking for dispensation from their vows not long after their final profession it is a wise decision.
If a monastery is reduced to 5 nuns, they lose the power to elect their own prioress. After a period of discernment between the community, the Federation and the Bishop or Provincial, the monastery that is in difficulty can be affiliated to another monastery that offers assistance. A nun is appointed as a vicaress. The Federal President DOES NOT TAKE OVER. This provides the monastery a time to take a serious look at their current state and future. Usually, the community is very elderly. Sometimes it is going over a period of regrowth. Two very different circumstances. The Federation isn’t a wrecking ball just waiting to come in and destroy the community. Maybe nuns from other monasteries can come in and help for a few years.
There is also the ridiculous claim that the Federation or Association is intent on closing monasteries so that they can be “looted” and “plundered” to enrich the funds of the Federation. I have also read the same absurd claim about the Bishops in whose dioceses there are contemplative monasteries. It must be said that this claim IS AN OUT RIGHT LIE! Provision is made in CO that the funds from a closed monastery goes to the remaining nuns who are usually transferred to other monasteries. See CO # 72.
VDq and CO actually give to monasteries the decision making “power” that was formerly reserved to the bishop or the Holy See. It is now the prioress who gives permissions regarding leaving the enclosure. CO in NO WAY relaxes enclosure and specifically says that a monastery may choose an even stricter form of enclosure, see CO #189. This squarely places the responsibility for enclosure in the hands of the nuns who need to be well formed in the charismatic intentions of their founder regarding the enclosure.
Instead of writing a “hit piece” it would be helpful to everyone if you would READ these documents and ACCURATELY quote from them. Untruths and distortions do not serve the contemplative life of the Church.
God bless you for reading these comments, and be assured of my prayers.
In Jesus and Mary,
Hna. Avila de los Santos, Discalced Carmelite
There are so many falsehoods here, perhaps someone else has time to address them, so many claims are directly refuted by Fairfield or by Fr. Max as to how it is playing out on the ground. One wonders how certain cloistered sisters have so much free time to play on the internet.
Are you saying that truth has no place on the internet? And Fr. Dean’s interview is not as accurate as some would think. There seem to be a number of comments on the LifeSiteNews article which contradict his assertions.
I can hardly get through this “explanation” except to say that the vaunted questionnaires are a tool that has been used by the hierarchy to implement all kinds of evil on the local parish level.
I have personally witnessed the suppression of the TLM at a local parish because “questionnaires” that the parishioners supposedly returned. Naturally, they were never produced.
It’s a well known tactic of corrupt lay and clerical officials. Have the questionnaires been made public?
I will force myself to continue reading…
I hope Hermana Avila has better luck if Mark is really intent on telling folks the truth!
I thought I heard the Sisters of Valparaiso (a foundation of Fairfield, I think) also received an Apostolic Visitation. Why doesn’t anybody give some space here to their plight now – obviously they too must still be on the “chopping block.” Aren’t they also in danger of being trampled upon? There are more nuns there! Or will they too be forced to go underground? How can we keep helping them if they go underground? And I also read that it was two of their Sisters and one of the Carmelite Brothers who visited them in Fairfield – are they the Roman Usurpers? Do you know them, Mark? What have you heard about them? I’m really confused, but I am very grateful for the work you are doing! Praying for you! Bless you.
Valparaiso has recently chosen a different course, which can be found without much searching.
Grandma and I are forever grateful to the Carmelites of Fairfield. We wish to thank them for their prayers to our salvation. The monthly stipend is meaningless to us for the grateful kindness they show to us daily. We wish the Body of Christ, and we get the benefits they acquire from God everyday. God how we miss the Body of Christ! Twenty month’s, please come Jesus. We cry to thee God for our deliverance.
G&G in Ontario Canada
The Carmel at Fairfield is an inspiration. As the antichurch continues to emerge, what a blessing it is to see these holy Carmelites carrying on. This is the future of the Church. Please support these brides of Christ with your prayers and donations.