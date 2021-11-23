She seems nice Posted on November 23, 2021 These people are everywhere, and they really want you dead. Illinois Democrat Mary Lemanski calls #Waukesha Christmas rampage “karma” for the acquittal of Kyle #Rittenhouse. Sociopath. https://t.co/fzkK1GDdGW— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 22, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “She seems nice”
Mark, I haven’t seen anyone from the TradCat blogosphere who has reposted this yet. If you are willing, would you post this video and call for prayers?
https://gab.com/LaurenWitzkeDE/posts/107326659038948110
This priest was just vaccinated, and God struck him dead where he stood. More, he died just before the immolation of the sacrifice, literally a breath before he could pray the Agnus Dei. He was killed in such a way as to literally preempt his prayer for mercy. God rejected him and his sacrifice in a way I can only compare to Arius.
Please, pray for this priest, who now faces judgement having been unable to pray for mercy.