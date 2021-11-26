It was quite something to see the massive coordination on Black Friday to announce the next phase of your torture Posted on November 26, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “It was quite something to see the massive coordination on Black Friday to announce the next phase of your torture”
I was thinking the exact same thing. I woke up this morning and was reading the news and I said to my family: “how does this new variant and massive panic appear overnight?” It’s so obvious that it is coordinated and unfortunately even conservative sites are helping to spread the panic…
Like clockwork.
….almost like it was planned.
Variants, shmariants….same ole bullshit….different day.