3 thoughts on “It was quite something to see the massive coordination on Black Friday to announce the next phase of your torture

  1. I was thinking the exact same thing. I woke up this morning and was reading the news and I said to my family: “how does this new variant and massive panic appear overnight?” It’s so obvious that it is coordinated and unfortunately even conservative sites are helping to spread the panic…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.