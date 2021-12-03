First Friday in Advent, Votive Mass of the Sacred Heart… “to know the love of Christ that surpasses knowledge”

God is so good to us, loves us so much. He desires for us to draw closer to Him, to learn about Him and His ways, to know Him as a PERSON. The creator of the universe has a yearning for your heart… He wants you to unite yours with His, and to make reparation to His Sacred Heart for the countless offenses of men. Are you really going to turn that down?

EPISTLE Eph. 3:8-12, 14-19

Brethren: To me, though I am the very least of all the saints, this grace was given, to preach to the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ, and to bring to light for everyone what is the plan of the mystery hidden for ages in God who created all things, so that through the Church the manifold wisdom of God might now be made known to the rulers and authorities in the heavenly places. This was according to the eternal purpose that he has realized in Christ Jesus our Lord, in whom we have boldness and access with confidence through our faith in him. For this reason I bow my knees before the Father, from whom every family in heaven and on earth is named, that according to the riches of his glory he may grant you to be strengthened with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith–that you, being rooted and grounded in love, may have strength to comprehend with all the saints what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ that surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.



GRADUAL Ps. 24:8-9

The Lord is kind and just, therefore He shows even the erring the way.

V. He guides the humble in justice, He teaches the meek His way.

Alleluia, alleluia! V. Matt. 11:29

Take My yoke upon you, and learn from Me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for your souls. Alleluia!

“And He [Christ] showed me that it was His great desire of being loved by men and of withdrawing them from the path of ruin that made Him want to manifest His Heart to men, with all the treasures of love, of mercy, of grace, of sanctification and salvation which it contains, in order that those who desire to render Him and procure Him all the honour and love possible might themselves be abundantly enriched with those divine treasures of which His heart is the source.”

— from Revelations of Our Lord to St. Mary Margaret Alacoque