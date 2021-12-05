Another day, another stunning example of the VISIBILITY of what’s what Posted on December 5, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “Another day, another stunning example of the VISIBILITY of what’s what”
I read more from that article… Bergoglio apologized for the wrongs committed by many Catholics in the past. It always seems to be only one side which is apologizing in these matters.
I’d love to hear a schismatic bishop of the East apologize for the Massacre of the Latins some day.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massacre_of_the_Latins