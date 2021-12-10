Weekly update: OpenVAERS vaxx injuries nearly 1MM in U.S., deaths now 20K… and severely undercounted

Remember, most events go unreported. It’s safe to say that only 10% of severe reactions make it into this database, and possibly only 2%. So a conservative estimate of reality is to multiply each of these numbers 10x to get the true picture.
The Splendor of Truth
Remember, most events go unreported. It’s safe to say that only 10% of severe reactions make it into this database, and possibly only 2%. So a conservative estimate of reality is to multiply each of these numbers 10x to get the true picture.