Attention all Trad Catholics: Go ahead and keep calling him pope. You’re about to find out in a hurry where that “recognize and resist” strategy is going to get you.

We have an antipope, and probable False Prophet forerunner of the Antichrist, squatting on the Chair of Peter, dishing out invalid and illegitimate orders that have no binding effect whatsoever. In fact, perfect justice DEMANDS these invalid and illegitimate orders be not only ignored, but publicly called out. He is a criminal, and these are criminal acts. The entire charade needs to be called out. Is there a single Cardinal, archbishop, bishop, anywhere in the world, with the balls to stand up and testify that Bergoglio is not the Vicar of Christ, and he never has been? Benedict never validly resigned. Examine the evidence.

There is one week left in Advent. Make the most of it. Add prayers to your daily routine, visit the Blessed Sacrament, try saying all 15 decades of the Rosary… it’s easier than you think. Make holy the way, and hold fast to Holy Hope, the fruit of the second Glorious Mystery.

Today is Ember Saturday in Advent. Second reading:

EPISTLE 2 Thess. 2:1-8

Brethren, we beseech you, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and of our gathering together unto Him: That you be not easily moved from your sense nor be terrified, neither by spirit nor by word nor by epistle. as sent from us, as if the day of the Lord were at hand. Let no man deceive you by any means: for unless there come a revolt first, and the man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition Who opposeth and is lifted up above all that is called God or that is worshipped, so that he sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself as if he were God. Remember you not that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things? And now you know what withholdeth, that he may be revealed in his time. For the mystery of iniquity already worketh: only that he who now holdeth do hold, until he be taken out of the way. And then that wicked one shall be revealed: whom the Lord Jesus shall kill with the spirit of His mouth and shall destroy with the brightness of His coming.

