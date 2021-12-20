Infographic: What is going to happen to polite society when the infection rate in the “fully vaccinated” EXCEEDS the filthy unvaxxed? Will this finally be the Red Pill?

I’m not an expert, but I know a trend line when I see one. In this case, the green one is going to exceed the purple one in short order. Maybe on Christmas Day.

This is Ontario, but I don’t know why it would be different anywhere else. The 12 and older vaccination rate here is 91%. What’s going to happen when they find out, not only that it doesn’t work, but that you’re more likely to get covid if you’ve been double or triple vaxxed. Do you think that might cause some anger? Will they shut off the internet, so nobody can research “vaccine-enhanced disease,” or ADE?

Please share this information with anyone who may be on the fence at this time, facing a jab-or-job-loss situation, etc.