Ten years ago… it was the best of times, it was the worst of times

Posted on

Feast of the Nativity of Our Lord at St. Peter’s Basilica with Pope Benedict XVI, 2011. These next five minutes will make you long for the days of beauty and peace. But remember, these were not “better times,” and it was a totally false peace. One could argue these were worse times, because the filth, deception, and heresy of the antichurch remained hidden. What these last nine years hath wrought has been one of God’s greatest lessons in VISIBILITY, about a great many things. Enjoy.

One thought on “Ten years ago… it was the best of times, it was the worst of times

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.