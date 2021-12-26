Ten years ago… it was the best of times, it was the worst of times

Feast of the Nativity of Our Lord at St. Peter’s Basilica with Pope Benedict XVI, 2011. These next five minutes will make you long for the days of beauty and peace. But remember, these were not “better times,” and it was a totally false peace. One could argue these were worse times, because the filth, deception, and heresy of the antichurch remained hidden. What these last nine years hath wrought has been one of God’s greatest lessons in VISIBILITY, about a great many things. Enjoy.

