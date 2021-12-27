A mix of Anglican and Methodist notes and lyrics, performed in a stolen Catholic Church? I find no heresy, so yes, please! Just so long as we can agree that there will be no cheap grace of prot folly when we sing, “God and sinners reconciled.”
Note the First Violin absolutely shredding it the last 30 seconds. Happy Christmas, which continues unabated.
Hark! The herald-angels sing
“Glory to the newborn King;
Peace on earth and mercy mild,
God and sinners reconciled”
Joyful all ye nations rise,
Join the triumph of the skies
With the angelic host proclaim
“Christ is born in Bethlehem”
Hark! The herald-angels sing
“Glory to the new-born King”
Christ, by highest heaven adored
Christ, the everlasting Lord,
Late in time behold Him come
Offspring of a Virgin’s womb:
Veiled in flesh the Godhead see,
Hail the incarnate Deity
Pleased as man with man to dwell
Jesus, our Emmanuel
Hark! The herald-angels sing
“Glory to the newborn King”
Hail the Heaven-born Prince of Peace!
Hail the Sun of Righteousness!
Light and life to all He brings,
Risen with healing in His wings;
Mild He lays His glory by
Born that man no more may die
Born to raise the sons of earth
Born to give them second birth
Hark! The herald angels sing”Glory to the new-born King”
3 thoughts on “Glory to the newborn King!”
This is the definitive Hark the Herald for me. When it comes to Christmas music, I’ve become a bit of a go-big-or-go-home snob in the YouTube era. My playlists are heavy on King’s College, York Minister, Westminster, St. Paul’s, etc. The quaint carols of my childhood just don’t cut it anymore.
Another great one:
Maybe it’s prettiest nasty to call Christians with whom we disagree “prot.”
Doth they not Protest? They call themselves Protestant. Is it the abbreviation that’s offensive?