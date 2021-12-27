A mix of Anglican and Methodist notes and lyrics, performed in a stolen Catholic Church? I find no heresy, so yes, please! Just so long as we can agree that there will be no cheap grace of prot folly when we sing, “God and sinners reconciled.”

Note the First Violin absolutely shredding it the last 30 seconds. Happy Christmas, which continues unabated.

Hark! The herald-angels sing

“Glory to the newborn King;

Peace on earth and mercy mild,

God and sinners reconciled”

Joyful all ye nations rise,

Join the triumph of the skies

With the angelic host proclaim

“Christ is born in Bethlehem”

Hark! The herald-angels sing

“Glory to the new-born King”

Christ, by highest heaven adored

Christ, the everlasting Lord,

Late in time behold Him come

Offspring of a Virgin’s womb:

Veiled in flesh the Godhead see,

Hail the incarnate Deity

Pleased as man with man to dwell

Jesus, our Emmanuel

Hark! The herald-angels sing

“Glory to the newborn King”

Hail the Heaven-born Prince of Peace!

Hail the Sun of Righteousness!

Light and life to all He brings,

Risen with healing in His wings;

Mild He lays His glory by

Born that man no more may die

Born to raise the sons of earth

Born to give them second birth

Hark! The herald angels sing”Glory to the new-born King”