Lying liars gonna lie, Episode #139857

Their brains a re-wired. Compulsion has completely taken over. The point at which you know they are totally gone is when the lie is whole cloth, and done for no reason at all. In other words, they lie simply to get away with it, not because they need to get out of some jam, or cover up previous wrongdoing. The lying becomes just for fun, and again, the real thrill is in the GETTING AWAY WITH IT.

Kwanzaa is a made-up thing that was invented in 1966 by a convicted felon. The intention of its founder was to cancel Christmas for blacks, and give them an alternative to Jesus.

American Maulana Karenga created Kwanzaa in 1966 during the aftermath of the Watts riots[2] as a specifically African-American holiday.[3][4] Karenga said his goal was to “give blacks an alternative to the existing holiday of Christmas and give blacks an opportunity to celebrate themselves and their history, rather than simply imitate the practice of the dominant society.”[5] For Karenga, a major figure in the Black Power movement of the 1960s and 1970s, the creation of such holidays also underscored the essential premise that “you must have a cultural revolution before the violent revolution. The cultural revolution gives identity, purpose, and direction.”[6]During the early years of Kwanzaa, Karenga said it was meant to be an alternative to Christmas. He believed Jesus was psychotic and Christianity was a “White” religion that Black people should shun.[10] As Kwanzaa gained mainstream adherents, Karenga altered his position…

When Harris was born, Kwanzaa hadn’t been invented yet. Also, Harris is a Jamaican-Indian who claims African ancestry through her father. So if her “elders” celebrated anything, it was not something they brought with them or traditions from their youth, it was something of 1966 black panther vintage. Also, her parents divorced when she was seven, her mother moved her to Quebec when she was 12, and she was raised Hindu.

Then again, maybe she was telling the truth, and she did indeed celebrate Kwanzaa with all the original intent of its founder. Take your pick.

psst… it’s still Christmas! Rejoice!

