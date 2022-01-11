Major Phoenix hospital system tells staff who they forced to be triple jabbed or fired to now come to work with covid if their coughing isn’t too bad

One wonders how many unvaxxed staff simply quit or allowed themselves to be fired months ago. Because now the ones who are left are being asked to come to work even when they have covid, and the most transmissible of all the variants, okay? Dignity Health, the “Catholic” healthcare system here, was also the very first to mandate the jab to keep your job. Trendsetters.

Dignity Health allowing workers with ‘mild’ COVID symptoms, asymptomatic to work

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A major health care provider says it is adopting the latest CDC guidelines allowing those with COVID-19 who are experiencing mild and improving symptoms or are asymptomatic to keep working at its hospitals and facilities…

Arizona’s Family obtained a memo sent to Dignity Health staff members which stated that those who infected with coronavirus and feel well enough to work may request clearance to work from their manager. It adds that employees would need to wear an N-95 mask for 10 days after they tested positive.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure our employees can safely return to work while protecting our patients and staff from the transmissibility of COVID-19. The safety of our staff and patients is always our top priority; and we have tremendous gratitude for our dedicated care teams who have worked tirelessly to take care of our communities throughout the pandemic.” https://www.azfamily.com/news/continuing_coverage/coronavirus_coverage/dignity-health-allowing-workers-with-mild-covid-symptoms-asymptomatic-to-work/article_b6669502-716e-11ec-96ce-9f46655e5736.html?block_id=997198

Meanwhile, Maricopa County Public Health yesterday:

“With how quickly omicron spreads from person to person, it’s extremely important that we all stay home when we’re sick. That doesn’t just mean throwing-up sick or 102-degree-fever sick. Even if you have the sniffles, a low fever, or what seems like allergies—stay home if you can, and wear a mask if you must go out. People infected with omicron can have mild symptoms (think a cough, sore throat, or congestion) that could make going about their daily activities seem reasonable. But remember: even if you don’t know you have COVID-19, you could pass it on to someone who is at high risk for more serious illness and complications. Don’t risk it; stay home when you have any symptoms“

