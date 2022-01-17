Published on 17 January, 2022 Steve Watson
A national poll has found that forty-five percent of likely Democratic voters would be ok with the government “requiring citizens to temporarily live in designated facilities or locations if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine.”
The figure was registered by Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute, which also found that a MAJORITY “Fifty-nine percent of Democratic voters would favor a government policy requiring that citizens remain confined to their homes at all times, except for emergencies, if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine.”
The survey also found that 48 percent of Democratic voters “think federal and state governments should be able to fine or imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio, or in online or digital publications.”
Rasmussen notes “Forty-seven percent of Democrats favor a government tracking program for those who won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.”
The pollster added that “Twenty-nine percent of Democratic voters would support temporarily removing parents’ custody of their children if parents refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine.”
…
https://summit.news/2022/01/17/poll-finds-close-to-half-of-democratic-voters-want-covid-internment-camps-for-the-unvaccinated
4 thoughts on “Poll: Nearly Half Of Democratic Voters Want COVID Internment Camps For The Unvaccinated”
And that’s how we know civil war and national divorce is guaranteed. Cheers all.
Not that shocking a poll when you consider these are the kind of people that elected Bill DeBlasio, Lori Lightfoot, Jim Kenney, etc. to turn formerly great American cities upside down.
This is a caste system. People are accepting it. When the Antichrist swoops in as savior, the world will be prepared to exterminate the Christians who refuse the mark. Everything is falling into place,
I believe poll results, responses, can be so easily controlled by computer and used as fear factors. I read long ago that an IT guy testified before Congress that a computer program could flip results of an election and no one would ever know. That was 1990s.