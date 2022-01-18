Life insurer refuses to cover vaccine death as the number of excess deaths soars

The fully double jabbed and boosted might want to check the fine print on their policies…
An explosive case is currently being hotly debated on social media: In France, a rich, older entrepreneur from Paris is said to have died as a result of a Corona injection. Previously, he had taken out multi-million dollar life insurance policies for the benefit of his children and grandchildren, according to a media report.
Although vaccination is recognized as the cause of death by doctors and the insurance company, it has refused to pay out. The reason is because the side effects of the Corona jabs are known and published. They argue that the deceased took part in an experiment at his own risk. Covid-19 in itself is not classed as a “critical illness”.
According to the company, an experimental vaccination resulting in death is like suicide
The insurance company justified the refusal of payment to the family by stating that the use of experimental medication or treatments, including Corona injections, is expressly excluded from the insurance contract. The family’s subsequent lawsuit against the insurance company has been unsuccessful.
The court allegedly justified its ruling as follows: “The side effects of the experimental vaccine are published and the deceased could not claim to have known nothing about it when he voluntarily took the vaccine. There is no law or mandate in France that compelled him to be vaccinated. Hence his death is essentially suicide.” Since suicide is not covered by the policy from the outset, the insurance refuses to budge…
The refusal to pay for a vaccine-related death may not be surprising since globally the life insurance industry has been hit with reported claims of $5,5 billion in the first nine months of 2021 versus $3,5 billion for the whole of 2020, according to insurance broker Howden. Dutch insurer Aegon, with two-thirds of its business in the US, said its American claims in the third quarter were $111 million, up from $31 million a year earlier.
Vaccine deaths may force insurers to raise premiums and some have indicated that they intend to punish the unvaccinated for their financial woes.
https://freewestmedia.com/2022/01/14/life-insurer-refuses-to-cover-vaccine-death/
3 thoughts on “Life insurer refuses to cover vaccine death as the number of excess deaths soars”
Dr. Andreas Noack, Doctor of Chemistry, perhaps the only expert on Graphene Oxide and its use in commercial applications, studied Graphene Oxide in the Therapy Serums. He had this to say:
He came to the conclusion that the Graphene is unobserveable to non-expert, untrained eyes, but as constructed he concludes the Graphene Oxide chemistry are essentially composed as nano- sized razor blades(50 nM long, 2 nM thick). And he concluded the serums are full of these nano-razor blades. He also concluded mRNA concerns are but a distraction from the true risk of the tiny little “Graphene blades”. Graphene razor blades, indestructible substances that will never biodegrade until the end of time (they will still exist after the host body is decayed and gone), are the true killers and no one who has them can survive – it’s just a matter of time, depending on where and how they were injected into the body (muscle, capilary, vein). Pace of injury depends upon how far and how fast the Graphene moves. This is why athletes are dying in higher numbers than other groups – their blood is flowing faster … constantly scraping, cutting. And that is why it is the major organs that are attacked – heart, lungs, brain (they receive the most blood flow).
There will be no more expert information from Dr. Noack. He died of a heart attack, less than a day after posting the video.
And to go with the above, a wonderful little talk by a panel of four good Doctors about the situation we find ourselves in with universal vaccines mandated for every living human being, that nobody but a very few people on the planet understand.
Very interesting, from the insiders’ scientific method perspective:
And yet we haven’t destroyed the people ( and governments) who have pushed this. We deserve our heavy chains about to be foisted upon us. Just for that alone. Color me jaded. Because I am.