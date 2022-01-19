By TOI STAFF 17 January 2022
Nearly a month after Sheba Medical Center launched a landmark study to test the efficacy of a fourth COVID shot, the hospital said Monday that this fourth booster was only partially effective in protecting against the Omicron strain.
“The vaccine…is less effective against the Omicron strain,” Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, a lead researcher in the experiment said.
“We see an increase in antibodies, higher than after the third dose,” Regev-Yochay said. “However, we see many infected with Omicron who received the fourth dose. Granted, a bit less than in the control group, but still a lot of infections,” she added.
“The bottom line is that…for Omicron it’s not good enough,” she said.
Regev-Yochay added that it is still probably a good idea to give a fourth shot to those at higher risk, but intimated that perhaps the current campaign, which also offers the jab to the over-60s, should be amended to only include even older groups. She did not elaborate.
The hospital did not release more specific data. Regev-Yochay said the results of the research are only preliminary, but indicated that she was providing the initial information since there was high public interest in the matter.
Hours after releasing the results, Sheba published a statement calling for “continuing the vaccination drive for risk groups at this time, even though the vaccine doesn’t provide optimal protection against getting infected with the variant.”
Hebrew media reported that the hospital was pressured into issuing that statement after the Health Ministry didn’t like the publication of the study’s initial results.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-trial-worlds-first-finds-4th-dose-not-good-enough-against-omicron/
3 thoughts on “Israel: Fourth Jab “Not Good Enough,” okay?”
Memo to all those who took the Serum: You have AIDS now and will be dependent on Pharma updates for the rest of your lives.
They didn’t tell you they were doing this, but they did. They designed the serum to lower your immune response to allow the serum to provoke spike protein response to a specific pathogen. Just like with Bill Gates’ crappy Windows software, update patches will be required as a condition of operation (in this case, life).
The Graphene Oxide razors are another matter altogether. Those responsible must pay – fully.
I found this interesting explanation for how the serum is AIDS. The definitions, I added. The rest is in quotes – fwiw. Everyone has to make up their own minds as to whether the serum is good or bad, and if bad, why … and how far they are willing to go against it. It is hard to get truth amidst the PsyOp static. As I said, fwiw:
“What it describes is how SARS-CoV-2 Spike induces changes in gene expression that broadly reprogram the whole immune system away from adaptive immunity and towards innate immunity. This actually pretty much confirmed what Dr. Nathan Thompson said.”
Some definitions:
Innate Immunity: “Innate, or nonspecific, immunity is the defense system with which you were born. It protects you against all antigens. Innate immunity involves barriers that keep harmful materials from entering your body. These barriers form the first line of defense in the immune response”.
Adaptive immunity: “A type of immunity that develops when a person’s immune system responds to a foreign substance or microorganism, such as after an infection or vaccination.”
“Video of Dr. Thompson”:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JVyperwGhPvt/
“For those who aren’t aware, the immune system is split into two major parts, the Innate and Adaptive immune system. Innate immunity is when your cells receive stress signals and start spewing cytokines everywhere, summoning neutrophils and macrophages to devour the pathogen (bacteria, viruses, fungi, etc.) and blast it with reactive oxygen species (literally peroxide and bleach) to try and denature its membranes. The adaptive immune system is the part of the immune system that actually forms antibodies against a pathogen and neutralizes it permanently, allowing immune cells to clean up the neutralized pathogens.
Innate immunity is quick and dirty, suppressing the pathogen long enough for the adaptive immune system to eventually take over. The innate immune system also causes collateral damage with radicals, causing substantial damage to your own cells (and recursive inflammation). In fact, end-stage COVID-19 is basically sepsis (a.k.a. your innate immune system deciding to kill you). This is worse than ADE by far. What this paper is describing is basically like AIDS.
It doesn’t matter where you get the Spike from. The results will be the same. It’s a pathogenic protein that induces pathological changes in human immune system activity and gene expression.”
Wansee Protocol Part Deux, self inflicted version.