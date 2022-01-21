Fairfield Carmel: Last day for triple matching gifts… check out the progress on their chapel!

Join the Nuns in praying for an end to abortion and for a greater respect for life from conception to natural death. Today is the final day of the March for Life Novena.

We pray for those who have suffered, for all the lives taken, for all the lives broken, and we pray for our leaders and lawmakers.

Today is also the FINAL day for the triple-matching gift drive. Generous benefactors are tripling all donations received, so DON’T WAIT! Click the link below to make your gift.

The Nuns are deeply grateful for all of your gifts and generosity. They are seeing the walls of their monastery rise stone by stone because of you.



They pray daily and unceasingly for you and your intentions.