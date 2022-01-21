Fairfield Carmel: Last day for triple matching gifts… check out the progress on their chapel!

Posted on

Join the Nuns in praying for an end to abortion and for a greater respect for life from conception to natural death. Today is the final day of the March for Life Novena.

We pray for those who have suffered, for all the lives taken, for all the lives broken, and we pray for our leaders and lawmakers.

Today is also the FINAL day for the triple-matching gift drive. Generous benefactors are tripling all donations received, so DON’T WAIT! Click the link below to make your gift.

2022 March for Life Matching Challenge
The Nuns are deeply grateful for all of your gifts and generosity. They are seeing the walls of their monastery rise stone by stone because of you.

They pray daily and unceasingly for you and your intentions.
fairfieldcarmelites.org

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.