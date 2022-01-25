OSHA cancels vaxx mandate, sort of

Biden administration to withdraw Covid-19 vaccination and testing regulation aimed at large businesses

By Liz Stark 3:19 PM ET Tue January 25, 2022

(CNN)The Biden administration is withdrawing its Covid-19 vaccination and testing regulation aimed at large businesses, following the Supreme Court’s decision to block the rule earlier this month.The US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday it will be withdrawing the vaccination and testing emergency temporary standard for businesses with 100 or more employees, according to a statement on the agency’s website.“Although OSHA is withdrawing the vaccination and testing ETS as an enforceable emergency temporary standard, the agency is not withdrawing the ETS as a proposed rule. The agency is prioritizing its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 Healthcare Standard,” the statement read.

The withdrawal of the emergency temporary standard “does not affect the ETS’s continuing status as a proposed rule,” a US Department of Labor spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/25/politics/vaccine-mandate-osha-withdrawn/index.html

