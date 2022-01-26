NAC’s Crucial Role in Preventing and Treating COVID-19

Highly, highly recommended. I believe NAC has helped me tremendously with inflammation against my life-long overactive immune system, and lessened the severity of my cytokine storm post-delta. Of course, I am taking it in combination with other things, so it might not be 100% the NAC, but I’m pretty sure it is a huge part of it. Thanks, Nurse Claire. Here is Dr. Mercola:

By Joseph Mercola January 25, 2022

N-acetylcysteine (NAC) has a long history of use to help prevent liver damage, and more recently as a treatment for flu viruses. Now researchers have discovered its lifesaving value for COVID-19.

N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a precursor to reduced glutathione, which appears to play a crucial role in COVID-19. According to an April 2020 literature analysis, glutathione deficiency may be associated with COVID-19 severity, leading the author to conclude that NAC may be useful both for its prevention and treatment.

NAC has a long history of use as a first-aid remedy for acetaminophen poisoning. It neutralizes the toxic effects of the drug by recharging glutathione, thereby preventing liver damage. But the idea that NAC can also be helpful against viral infections is not new. Previous studies have found it reduces viral replication of certain viruses, including the influenza virus.

In one such study, the number needed to treat (NNT) was 0.5, which means for every two people treated with NAC, one will be protected against symptomatic influenza. That’s significantly better than influenza vaccines, which have an NNV (number needed to vaccinate) of 71, meaning 71 people must be vaccinated to prevent a single case of confirmed influenza. It’s even better than vitamin D, which has an NNT of 33.

In the MedCram lecture above, pulmonologist Dr. Roger Seheult reviews the latest medical literature on NAC for COVID-19, starting with a paper published in the October 2020 issue of Clinical Immunology titled “Therapeutic Blockade of Inflammation in Severe COVID-19 Infection With Intravenous N-acetylcysteine.”

Previous research has shown NAC inhibits the expression of proinflammatory cytokines in cells infected with highly pathogenic H5N1 influenza virus. Proinflammatory cytokines also play a crucial role in COVID-19 severity…

https://www.theepochtimes.com/nacs-crucial-role-in-preventing-and-treating-covid-19_4236090.html?