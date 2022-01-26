Stunning vaccine failure in four of the most vaxxed countries in the world… cases and deaths soaring… look at the charts and graphs

If you’re not subscribed (free) to Alex Berenson’s substack feed, you’re missing out.



Alex Berenson 7 hr ago

Scotland, Britain, Israel, and Denmark are four of the world’s most highly vaccinated countries. They all have 90 percent adult Covid vaccination rates and 60 percent adult boosters. Yet the vast majority of deaths are occurring in vaccinated people; serious cases are soaring; and infections are almost literally off the charts.

This is Covid vaccine failure at the most profound and basic level.

SCOTLAND: Covid death rates (RATES, not raw numbers) by vaccination status for the last four weeks. Death rates in vaccinated but unboosted people have been higher than rates in the unvaccinated each week.

Also, 87 percent of total deaths occurred in vaccinated people in the most recent week:

SOURCE:

(Note: I have corrected the link. Also, the data in the British chart below is United Kingdom-wide and thus includes Scotland – some British readers asked me to make that clear.)

—

BRITAIN:

Covid deaths by vaccination status in the most recent four weeks (2,845 out of the 3,860 people for whom vaccine status could be determined were vaccinated – 74 percent):

SOURCE: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1049160/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-3-2022.pdf

—

ISRAEL:

Serious cases since Covid began (note cases peaked last January with the start of mass vaccinations and are expected to surpass that figure in the next few days):

—

DENMARK:

Total infections since Covid began (this one speaks for itself):

Remember, these failures cannot be blamed on vaccine skepticism, or Tucker Carlson, or me. These countries are as close to fully vaccinated as it is possible to be.

If you think this is what you were promised a year ago – or six months ago, or even a month ago – I don’t know what to tell you. But the answer cannot be to do MORE of what has not worked.

Go check out the 452 comments: https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/vaccine-failure-in-two-charts-and/comments?