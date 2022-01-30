Fr. Paul Kramer: “Two churches, one true and one false, each with its own pope, one true and one false…”

Father Kramer, late of the Fatima Center and foremost expert on the topic, has been nuking the site from orbit for several years now. His upcoming book, “On the True and the False Pope” can be pre-ordered here: https://www.sjmfatimacrusade.com/father-paul-kramer-book

Father Kramer cites the Gradualism with which the Modernists have transformed the institutional Church into the anti-church, with Antipope Bergoglio now mashing the throttle. He knew Malachi Martin, and likely knows the full content of the Third Secret. He believes that the ultimate cleaving will be Bergoglio issuing liturgical orders which will invalidate the Holy Sacrifice of the Novus Ordo, while at the same time issuing a total ban on the Traditional Latin Mass. If you haven’t prepared yourself for this, you don’t have much time left. Have you noticed all the renewed talk of newness? God of surprises? No firm truth, no fixed positions? You don’t know Jesus, only I know Jesus, okay?

At Angelus, Pope Francis rebukes those who say "“I studied theology, I took that course in catechesis… I know everything about Jesus!” Yes, like a fool! Don’t be foolish, you don’t know Jesus", adding "We must stop being fixed in our positions. The Lord always surprises us" pic.twitter.com/7j3b3CAsB8 — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) January 30, 2022

Here is a link to Fr. Kramer’s sermon from last Sunday, h/t Tony La Rosa. He takes a little time to build up, the first ten minutes or so, but stick with it. The last 20 minutes are pure gold. Click the menu to change the playback speed:

Two Churches Each with Its Own Pope – Fr. Paul Kramer

Dear Catholic Resistance, please get out of your material schism. Accept Benedict XVI as the true pope because that he is.

The above is a comment from Fr. Paul Kramer dated January 28, 2022 on this post: