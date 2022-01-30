Fr. Paul Kramer: “Two churches, one true and one false, each with its own pope, one true and one false…”

Father Kramer, late of the Fatima Center and foremost expert on the topic, has been nuking the site from orbit for several years now. His upcoming book, “On the True and the False Pope” can be pre-ordered here: https://www.sjmfatimacrusade.com/father-paul-kramer-book
Father Kramer cites the Gradualism with which the Modernists have transformed the institutional Church into the anti-church, with Antipope Bergoglio now mashing the throttle. He knew Malachi Martin, and likely knows the full content of the Third Secret. He believes that the ultimate cleaving will be Bergoglio issuing liturgical orders which will invalidate the Holy Sacrifice of the Novus Ordo, while at the same time issuing a total ban on the Traditional Latin Mass. If you haven’t prepared yourself for this, you don’t have much time left. Have you noticed all the renewed talk of newness? God of surprises? No firm truth, no fixed positions? You don’t know Jesus, only I know Jesus, okay?
Here is a link to Fr. Kramer’s sermon from last Sunday, h/t Tony La Rosa. He takes a little time to build up, the first ten minutes or so, but stick with it. The last 20 minutes are pure gold. Click the menu to change the playback speed:
And I will leave you with this:
Two Churches Each with Its Own Pope – Fr. Paul Kramer
January 28, 2022 by Tony La Rosa
Dear Catholic Resistance, please get out of your material schism. Accept Benedict XVI as the true pope because that he is.
The above is a comment from Fr. Paul Kramer dated January 28, 2022 on this post:
Quite plausible and very timely. Ukrainians persecuting ethnic Russians in Eastern Ukraine — I doubt that I will get agreement on that point if I mention it at my Ukrainian parish this morning. Is Fr. Kramer correct? Maybe. God knows, I don’t.
Father Kramer is correct on the Russia/Ukraine/Crimea question, IMO.
I don’t concern myself too much playing the who is pope game. In all seriousness I feel this is too far above my pay grade, this is God’s territory, and I don’t have angst over it. Maybe I should, I don’t know, but I’ve got plenty of other things to worry about, just not this. I assume God has it under control and things will work out as He intends. What I do concern myself with is what church do I belong to. There are clearly two. One is evil, one is flawed but good. I’ll take that one. For our part we attend a diocesan TLM. We could not go back to the Novus Ordo, even a faithful and reverent one. There are some of those. The TLM is the proper worship of God and the vehicle for our hoped for ultimate salvation. It is an hour of respite from this mad world each week. Friends, if you are faithful, find the TLM in your area and go. If you have to drive a bit then go as often as you can, alternate. The one thing we know for sure, Bergoglio is a monster, a cruel and vindictive globalist who hates the church, hates Catholicism, hates those who practice it.
He is anathema to us, as are his companions in the demon-infested church they run.
And if the diocesan TLM goes away. We will go SSPX or whatever Latin Rite we can find.
And if that goes away we will go Orthodox.
And if that goes away we will go to private Masses out behind hedgerows or in cafeterias or basements.
And if that goes away we will sit home and read the Missal and the ancient prayers of the church, offering it all up to God, until He intervenes or calls us home.