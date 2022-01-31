How do we accept the reality of what’s been done to us by our Federal Government?

Indeed.

How Do We Accept The Reality Of What's Been Done To Americans By Our Federal Government? https://t.co/gfMVU5axIc — FLCCC—Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (@Covid19Critical) January 30, 2022 By Michelle Rabin Ph. D.

I have been struggling with the truth of what’s been happening since Covid hit. The Trusted News Initiative created massive censorship of scientific research that essentially prevented our mainstream media from doing their job. Despite that however, there have been numerous opportunities for those in the media to speak out…yet none of them have done so. How do you feel that the FDA is doing everything in its power right now to prevent the Covid vaccine clinical trial data from seeing the light of day. Does that sound reasonable to any of you? What possible motivation could they have other than to conceal the evidence? The FDA wants to take 75 years to slowly release the material rather than the 8 months that a Federal judge determined was reasonable. The FDA is challenging that decision. Keep in mind that our FDA received all the documents from Pfizer over a year ago, so they have it easily available and took 104 days to “carefully” review all the clinical trial data. Why are they unable to send along that material to the highly respected, international scientists and researchers who voiced concerns about the safety of the vaccines, given the high VAERS reports and experiences from their practicing colleagues and thus were seeking an independent review of the material? I can’t even imagine that there is any legitimate case to be made to wait until everyone is dead and gone and the information is no longer relevant. Where is mainstream media now?

Where is mainstream media when one of the most respected peer reviewed journals, the Lancet, voiced concerns about the misinformation that our public health agencies are spewing.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02243-1/fulltext

“In the USA and Germany, high-level officials have used the term pandemic of the unvaccinated, suggesting that people who have been vaccinated are not relevant in the epidemiology of COVID-19. Officials’ use of this phrase might have encouraged one scientist to claim that “the unvaccinated threaten the vaccinated for COVID-19”.

“People who are vaccinated have a lower risk of severe disease but are still a relevant part of the pandemic. It is therefore wrong and dangerous to speak of a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Historically, both the USA and Germany have engendered negative experiences by stigmatising parts of the population for their skin colour or religion. I call on high-level officials and scientists to stop the inappropriate stigmatisation of unvaccinated people, who include our patients, colleagues, and other fellow citizens, and to put extra effort into bringing society together.”

Where were our democratic members of Congress when a Senate hearing, which was called a Second Opinion on Covid, was taking place? A gathering of leading physicians and researchers, even the creator of the mRNA technology, shared their experience with early treatment options and the mountain of scientific research on early treatment interventions, that have been ignored? ALL democrats chose to avoid this critical 5 hour presentation because of who orchestrated it. Senator Ron Johnson is not someone who garners respect from the Democrats, but that in no way should have disqualified the credibility of the invited speakers as each has a resume that clearly proves their scientific achievements and for others, their decades of experience treating critical care patients and more specifically their Covid early treatment patients over the last one and half years. Are we back in high school, or should I say middle school, where an entire group of children could be ignored or mistreated because someone didn’t like one of the kids in the group? Why was noone interested in hearing from highly credible and respected authorities who have NO conflicts of interest, which cannot be said about our public health agencies? Is every democratic senator so afraid of hearing something that is inconsistent with what is being stated by our public health authorities and mainstream media or are they afraid of making their donors unhappy? Shame on all 50 of them. Fortunately there was a dedicated attorney at the roundtable panel who was able to get Covid documents directly from the DOD, with a FOIA request, which clearly paints an alternative reality. I encourage you to go to page 12 and see the glaring evidence clearly- as of this past August, the majority of hospitalized seniors were fully vaccinated.