“US government knows COVID shots do ‘egregious’ health damage” … Military database filled with hideous injuries

Data leaked from whistleblowers reveals enormous spikes in dozens of diseases following COVID vaccine uptake in the U.S. military. ‘You don’t have to be a scientist to know … there is an issue [with the shots],’ said attorney Thomas Renz.

(LifeSiteNews) – Recent data from whistleblowers suggests U.S. government officials have been aware of alarming increases in dozens of diseases within military ranks, in correlation with the rollout of mandated COVID gene-based vaccines, and yet they continued to “lie” about the safety of the injections, according to Ohio-based attorney Thomas Renz

“This is egregious,” Renz told LifeSiteNews in a telephone interview. “They know this data. They have people whose job it is to monitor it. And despite that, they still lie about this [experimental vaccine] being ‘safe and effective,’ and they still try and push this out [onto the public].”

Renz, who remains involved in several major cases brought against federal agencies relating to fraud and violations of medical freedom rights, first revealed this whistleblower-provided data during a January 24 panel discussion at the U.S. Capitol hosted by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Three “decorated high-ranking soldiers who are doctors and public health officials” provided these figures from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) in sworn declarations under penalty of perjury, the attorney explained.

DMED is a health surveillance system that contains the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes for every medical diagnosis among U.S. military personnel and their families. It is designed to allow authorities the ability to identify any epidemics, bioterrorism attacks, or other relevant disease trends as a means of maintaining a healthy military force.

First establishing five-year averages on dozens of ICD codes utilizing data between 2016 and 2020, the three physicians discovered enormously pronounced spikes in 2021 over the five-year average across many categories.

Renz said the numbers were roughly consistent year to year. For example, for the five years from 2016 to 2020, miscarriages numbered respectively: 1,431; 1,518; 1,493; 1,578; and 1,477, for a five-year average of 1,499.

“In 2021, we jump up to 4,182 [miscarriages],” Renz explained. “That’s a 279% percent increase.”

In addition, these spikes are only a partial representation of the 2021 figures as they merely represent data from the first 10 months of the year, January through October.

In providing further samples of 2021 increases from the dozens of ICD medical diagnoses codes, Renz shared the following:

Miscarriages — 279% increase

Female infertility – 471% increase

Male infertility — 344% increase

Congenital malformations (birth defects) – 156% increase

Hypertension (high blood pressure): 2,281% increase

Diseases of the nervous system: 1,048% increase

Bell’s palsy – 291% increase

Pulmonary embolisms – 467% increase

Cancer: 296% increase

With regard to cases of myocardial infarction, Renz explained that these numbers seem to have been manipulated and significantly altered as earlier records in their possession show a 2021 rate of increase that was approximately 20 or 28 times higher than normal, but now current numbers show merely a 269% increase over the five-year average…

