Barnhardt Podcast #166: Wargaming the Antipapal Dirt Nap… combox is open!

You best start preparing yourself mentally, spiritually, physically, for the earthy passing of antipope Bergoglio, and what might happen next. You also should be prepping for the death of Pope Benedict, and what might happen next. We don’t wish death on either of them, and may they both die in the state of grace with true contrition. But time is getting short, and good folks need to know what’s what. If Bergoglio dies first, and a conclave is convoked, we will end up with two antipopes in a row, and it wouldn’t be the first time. If Pope Benedict dies first, and no one calls a conclave, the See will be vacant until some one does, which might not be until Bergoglio dies… but since the real pope had passed first, that conclave would be valid. It’s really not hard. Regarding the latest troubles for Trads, and the rumors of impending doom come Ash Wednesday (March 2nd), we discuss the moral obligation of disobedience toward illegitimate authority, as well as the moral obligation of disobedience toward unjust laws, even if they be from legitimate authority. Everyone needs to brush up on these things before SHTF. Enjoy!

[Direct link to the MP3 file]

In this episode, Ann and NonVeni Mark (because Ann and Supernerd are fighting… AGAIN) walk through the contingencies and scenarios of both the death of Antipope Bergoglio, and the death of the Holy Father Pope Benedict Ratzinger. Given either contingency, what should the Remnant Church Militant do? In keeping with the Feast of the Presentation, we make a deep dive into the concepts of Obedience and Recognition of Authority, specifically how rendering obedience and/or recognizing illegitimate authority essentially attacks both legitimate authority and the virtue of obedience at their roots. (Just for the record, Ann and Supernerd have never exchanged so much as a cross word, ever. But we’ll promptly let you know if that changes.)

Links, Reading, and Video:

Feedback: please send your questions, comments, suggestions, and happy news item to podcast@barnhardt.biz — or you can leave voicemail feedback at (302) 648-6373‬. (Alternate email addresses are supernerdmedia@protonmail.com and annbarnhardt@protonmail.com if you are looking for something more secure.)

Supernerd Media produces the Barnhardt Podcast, hosts Ann’s website, and more; if you got some value from these efforts and would like to return some value please visit SupernerdMedia.com to find out how to send a donation via a few other methods.

If you haven’t yet, consider adding your email address to the:

Barnhardt “In case of de-platforming” Mailing List

The Infant Jesus of Prague handles Ann’s financial stuff. Click image for details. [If you have a recurring donation set up and need to cancel for whatever reason – don’t hesitate to do so!]