Infographic: Israel takes a victory lap as fourth jab really takes effect

Vaccine passport pioneer Israel to curb use of ‘green pass’

JERUSALEM (AFP) – Israel, one of the first nations to implement a vaccine pass, is to curtail its use in most places, authorities said on Wednesday (Feb 2), despite tens of thousands of daily coronavirus infections…

The new rules are to take effect on Sunday, pending approval from a parliamentary committee.

Epidemiologist Nadav Davidovitch, who sits on an expert panel advising the government on Covid-19, said the changes in the green pass made sense because vaccinated people were still being re-infected.

“To continue the green pass in the same way can create false assurances,” he said. “It’s not reducing infections in closed spaces like theatres. It needs to be used mainly for high-risk places like hospitals, elderly care homes…”

The new rules would also shorten the validity of the green pass to four months for people who received two vaccine shots. Those who received a third or fourth booster would see their green pass last indefinitely. The task force further recommended that even unvaccinated people would be able to board a flight from Israel without a coronavirus test, provided their destination country did not require one.

https://www.straitstimes.com/world/middle-east/vaccine-passport-pioneer-israel-to-curb-use-of-green-pass