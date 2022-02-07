The deadly new world of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies: Introduction to Humanized Mice

Well folks, I’ve been working on this for several weeks, and it is really hard to figure out where to start. So maybe I should just tell you the ending first: The vast majority of new vaccines and therapeutic drugs need fresh human babies in order to be produced, and you are probably consuming them and don’t even know it.

Do I have your attention?

It must be said that Satan really knows how to play the long game, which he’s been doing since the Garden, but more recently with the Enlightenment, False Liberty, Freemasonry, and finally Modernism, the direct predecessor of Wokeism. I’m having trouble coming up with a more diabolical scheme, where literally everything is inverted and lies are presented as absolute truth, and now having it all coalesce into a Molochian nightmare where child sacrifice becomes a commercialized process to produce “medicine.”

The flashpoint for the rapid development of these humanized mice was initiated by NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, (not ironically one of the chief architects of your covid imprisonment). You see, the usual way for decades for new medicines to complete animal trials was to test them on chimps, because this provides a very high level of certainty of the safety and effectiveness of the drug in humans. On 15 December 2011, Dr. Collins issued an order banning all new medical testing on chimps. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/statement-nih-director-dr-francis-collins-institute-medicine-report-addressing-scientific-need-use-chimpanzees-research

Work had already started on chimeric mice, but everything was about to rapidly accelerate. We are going to start with one of the earliest studies into a broad range of engineered mice, a study which is still widely cited today by many mice manufacturers in selling their wares. Just keep in mind, the data and techniques you are about to read are ten years old.

“A fundamental understanding of many biological processes in humans has stemmed from experimental studies in animal models, particularly in rodents. Using these models, key aspects of the development and regulation of the haematopoietic and immune systems have been elucidated at the cellular and molecular levels. However, many aspects of mammalian biological systems, particularly their immune systems, are species specific. Moreover, rodents are refractory to certain human specific infectious agents, and many of the new therapeutic and immunomodulatory reagents that have been developed are human specific…

“Therefore, to address the limitations of translating discoveries in rodents into clinical applications, sophisticated small animal models that more closely recapitulate human biological systems, termed “humanized” mice, are more acutely required. We define humanized mice in this review as immunodeficient mice that have been engrafted with human primary haematopoietic cells and tissues that generate a functional human immune system…

“To understand the progress, promise and remaining challenges in the use of humanized mice, it is important to recognize the variety and complexity of the model systems being used in a particular study to appropriately interpret the results. There are many and quite diverse strains of immunodeficient mice…”

Tomorrow, we will get into how these mice are used. To complete today’s introduction, please study the graphic below. You will note that the insertion of “Fetal liver and thymus” and “HSC” (human stem cells, from the same human the liver came from) means that real live humans were used to create these mice. Read the description – they spell it out for you.