Monoclonal antibodies derived from Humanized Mice are literally exploding in popularity and pervasiveness… every person on earth will eventually consume these materials (if we allow it)

So, what is the connection between humanized mice and monoclonal antibodies? Read on.

“Monoclonal” means these drugs have singular specificity… they only match up with the one antigen/protein they are targeting, and since they are fully human, produced from a mouse but containing no mouse parts, no risk of rejection whatsoever. But this also means there needs to be tons of new drugs, each treating one specific thing. Think of it as the opposite of a “broad spectrum antibiotic.”

In fact, there are over 500 different monoclonal antibodies either approved or investigational. You’re going to need a lot of mice for that, to say nothing of other all the other drugs that can now be tested on human immune systems. Remember, the humanized mice first have their own immune systems canceled, either genetically or by irradiation, then replaced with a fully human immune system, including the BLT, BLT-L mice built with parts from fresh, never frozen babies.

As an aside, in case this hasn’t occurred to you: While humanized mice with fully human immune systems are “perfect” for testing and producing medicines, their diabolical perfection also means they are ideal for testing things to judge their lethality in humans. Gain of Function research, anyone? If you are attempting to engineer a bio-weapon, these are the mice you want.

Okay. The following list includes mabs tested on various types of mice, but anything tested in the past 5-6 years is almost certainly done with the fully human variety. First column is drug name, second column is the brand name. The nomenclature works as follows: All drugs with names ending in “umab” were developed and produced with fully human mice. Are you or your family members taking any of these? Look closely.

NameTrade nameTypeSourceTargetApprovedUse
3F8mabmouseGD2 gangliosideneuroblastoma
Abagovomab[1]mabmouseCA-125 (imitation)ovarian cancer
Abciximab[2]ReoProFabchimericCD41 (integrin alpha-IIb)Y[3]platelet aggregation inhibitor
Abituzumab[4]mabhumanizedCD51cancer
Abrezekimab[5]Fabhumanizedinterleukin 13?
Abrilumab[6]mabhumanintegrin α4 β7inflammatory bowel diseaseulcerative colitisCrohn’s disease
Actoxumab[6]mabhumanClostridium difficileClostridium difficile colitis
Adalimumab[7]HumiramabhumanTNF-αY[8]rheumatoid arthritisCrohn’s disease, plaque psoriasispsoriatic arthritisankylosing spondylitisjuvenile idiopathic arthritishemolytic disease of the newborn
Adecatumumab[9]mabhumanEpCAMprostate and breast cancer
Aducanumab[10]Aduhelmmabhumanbeta-amyloidY[11]Alzheimer’s disease
Afasevikumab[12]mabhumanIL17A and IL17Fmultiple sclerosis
Afelimomab[2]F(ab’)2mouseTNF-αsepsis
Alacizumab pegol[13]F(ab’)2humanizedVEGFR2cancer
Alemtuzumab[14]Lemtrada, CampathmabhumanizedCD52Ymultiple sclerosis
Alirocumab[15]PraluentmabhumanPCSK9Yhypercholesterolemia
Altumomab pentetateHybri-ceakermabmouseCarcinoembryonic antigen (CEA)colorectal cancer (diagnosis)
Amatuximab[16]mabchimericmesothelincancer
AmivantamabRybrevantBsMAbhumanEpidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), cMetYnon-small cell lung cancer
Anatumomab mafenatox[17]FabmouseTumor-associated glycoprotein 72 (TAG-72)non-small cell lung cancer
Andecaliximab[18]mabchimericgelatinase Bgastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
Anetumab ravtansine[4]mabhumanmesothelin (MSLN)cancer
Anifrolumab[19]Saphnelomabhumaninterferon α/β receptorY[20]systemic lupus erythematosus
AnsuvimabEbangamabhumanEbola virus glycoproteinYtreatment of Zaire ebolavirus (Ebola virus)
Anrukinzumab[13] (= IMA-638)[21]mabhumanizedIL-13asthma
Apolizumab[22]mabhumanizedHLA-DR ?hematological cancers
Aprutumab ixadotin[23]mabhumanFGFR2?
Arcitumomab[24]CEA-ScanFab’mouseCarcinoembryonic antigen (CEA)gastrointestinal cancers (diagnosis)
Ascrinvacumab[12]mabhumanactivin receptor-like kinase 1cancer
Aselizumab[25]mabhumanizedL-selectin (CD62L)severely injured patients
Atezolizumab[26]TecentriqmabhumanizedPD-L1Ycancer
Atidortoxumab[27]mabhumanStaphylococcus aureus alpha toxin?
Atinumab[16]mabhumanRTN4?
Atoltivimabmabhumanpart of Atoltivimab/maftivimab/odesivimab for treatment of Zaire ebolavirus (Ebola virus)
Atoltivimab/maftivimab/odesivimabInmazebmabhumanYtreatment of Zaire ebolavirus (Ebola virus)
Atorolimumab[2]mabhumanRhesus factorhemolytic disease of the newborn[citation needed]
Avelumab[12]BavenciomabhumanPD-L1Ycancer
Azintuxizumab vedotin[28]mabchimeric/humanizedCD319cancer
Bamlanivimab[29]mabhumanspike protein receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) when used with etesevimab[30]Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Bapineuzumab[31]mabhumanizedbeta amyloidAlzheimer’s disease
Basiliximab[32]SimulectmabchimericCD25 (α chain of IL-2 receptor)Yprevention of organ transplant rejections
Bavituximab[1]mabchimericphosphatidylserinecancer, viral infections
BCD-100?humanPD-1melanoma
Bectumomab[32]LymphoScanFab’mouseCD22non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (detection)
Begelomab[6]mabmouseDPP4?
Belantamab mafodotin[5]BlenrepmabhumanizedB-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)Yrelapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
Belimumab[33]BenlystamabhumanB-cell activating factor (BAFF)Ysystemic lupus erythematosus without renal or CNS involvement
Bemarituzumab[27]mabhumanizedFGFR2gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
Benralizumab[34]FasenramabhumanizedCD125Yasthma
Berlimatoxumab[27]mabhumanStaphylococcus aureus bi-component leukocidin?
Bermekimab[32]XilonixmabhumanIL1Acolorectal cancer
Bersanlimab[5]mabhumanICAM-1?
Bertilimumab[25]mabhumanCCL11 (eotaxin-1)severe allergic disorders
Besilesomab[35]ScintimunmabmouseCarcinoembryonic antigen (CEA)-related antigeninflammatory lesions and metastases (detection)
Bevacizumab[14]AvastinmabhumanizedVEGF-AYmetastatic cancer, retinopathy of prematurity
Bezlotoxumab[32]ZinplavamabhumanClostridium difficileYClostridium difficile colitis
Biciromab[32]FibriScintFab’mousefibrin II, beta chainthromboembolism (diagnosis)
Bimagrumab[36]mabhumanACVR2Bmyostatin inhibitor
Bimekizumab[37]BimzelxmabhumanizedIL17AIL17FIL17AFYpsoriasis
Birtamimabmabchimericserum amyloid A proteinamyloidosis
Bivatuzumab[32]mabhumanizedCD44 v6squamous cell carcinoma
Bleselumab[12]mabhumanCD40organ transplant rejection
Blinatumomab[32]BlincytoBiTEmouseCD19Ypre-B Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) (CD19+)
Blontuvetmab[38]BlontressmabveterinaryCD20
Blosozumab[39]mabhumanizedSOSTosteoporosis
Bococizumab[32]mabhumanizedPCSK9dyslipidemia
Brazikumab[18]mabhumanIL23Crohn’s disease
Brentuximab vedotin[32]AdcentrismabchimericCD30 (TNFRSF8)YHodgkin’s lymphomaanaplastic large-cell lymphoma
Briakinumab[32]mabhumanIL-12IL-23psoriasisrheumatoid arthritisinflammatory bowel diseasesmultiple sclerosis
Brodalumab[39]SiliqmabhumanIL-17YPlaque psoriasis
Brolucizumab[26]BeovuscFvhumanizedvascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGFA)Ywet age-related macular degeneration
Brontictuzumab[6]mabhumanizedNotch 1cancer
Burosumab[18]CrysvitamabhumanFGF 23YX-linked hypophosphatemia
Cabiralizumab[38]mabhumanizedCSF1Rmetastatic pancreatic cancer
Camidanlumab tesirine[27]mabhumanCD25 (α chain of IL-2 receptor)B-cell Hodgkin’s lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia
Camrelizumab[23]mabhumanizedPD-1hepatocellular carcinoma
Canakinumab[40]IlarismabhumanIL-1Ycryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome
Cantuzumab mertansine[39]mabhumanizedCanAg (a glycoform of MUC1)colorectal cancer etc.
Cantuzumab ravtansine[39]mabhumanizedCanAg (a glycoform of MUC1)cancers
Caplacizumab[41]CablivisdAbhumanizedVWFYthrombotic thrombocytopenic purpurathrombosis
Casirivimab[29]mabhumanspike protein receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2Yes when used with imdevimab[42][43]Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Capromab[32]ProstascintmabmouseGlutamate carboxypeptidase IIYprostate cancer (detection)
Carlumab[16]mabhumanMCP-1oncology/immune indications
Carotuximab[38]mabchimericendoglinangiosarcoma
Catumaxomab[31]Removab3functrat/mouse hybridEpCAMCD3Yovarian cancer, malignant ascites, gastric cancer
cBR96-doxorubicin immunoconjugatemabhumanizedLewis-Y antigencancer
Cedelizumab[44]mabhumanizedCD4prevention of organ transplant rejections, treatment of autoimmune diseases
Cemiplimab[32]LibtayomabhumanPDCD1Ycutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
Cergutuzumab amunaleukin[12]mabhumanizedIL2cancer
Certolizumab pegol[40]CimziaFab’humanizedTNF-αYCrohn’s diseaserheumatoid arthritisaxial spondyloarthritispsoriasis arthritis
Cetrelimab[5]mabhumanPD-1cancer
Cetuximab[32]ErbituxmabchimericEpidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)Ymetastatic colorectal cancer and head and neck cancer
Cibisatamab[5]mabhumanizedCEACAM5cancer
Cilgavimab[29]mabhumanspike protein receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) when used with tixagevimab[45]Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Cirmtuzumab[32]?humanizedROR1chronic lymphocytic leukemia
Citatuzumab bogatox[46]FabhumanizedEpCAMovarian cancer and other solid tumors
Cixutumumab[32]mabhumanIGF-1 receptor (CD221)solid tumors
Clazakizumab[47]mabhumanizedInterleukin 6 (IL-6)rheumatoid arthritis
Clenoliximab[32]mabchimericCD4rheumatoid arthritis
Clivatuzumab tetraxetan[32]hPAM4-CidemabhumanizedMUC1pancreatic cancer
Codrituzumab[4]mabhumanizedglypican 3cancer
Cofetuzumab pelidotin[27]mabhumanizedPTK7cancer
Coltuximab ravtansine[4]mabchimericCD19cancer
Conatumumab[46]mabhumanTRAIL-R2cancer
Concizumab[36]mabhumanizedtissue factor pathway inhibitor (TFPI)bleeding
Cosfroviximab[28]ZMappmabchimericebolavirus glycoproteinEbola virus
Crenezumab[32]mabhumanized1-40-β-amyloidAlzheimer’s disease
Crizanlizumab[23]Adakveomabhumanizedselectin PYsickle-cell disease
Crotedumab[38]mabhumanglucagon receptor (GCGR)diabetes
CR6261mabhumanInfluenza A hemagglutinininfectious disease/influenza A
Cusatuzumab[5]mabhumanizedCD70cancer
Dacetuzumab[13]mabhumanizedCD40hematologic cancers
Daclizumab[48]ZenapaxmabhumanizedCD25 (α chain of IL-2 receptor)Yprevention of organ transplant rejections, multiple sclerosis
DalotuzumabmabhumanizedIGF-1 receptor (CD221)cancer etc.
Dapirolizumab pegol[10]mabhumanizedCD154 (CD40L)?
Daratumumab[49]DarzalexmabhumanCD38Y[50]multiple myeloma
Dectrekumab[26]mabhumanIL-13?
DemcizumabmabhumanizedDLL4cancer
Denintuzumab mafodotin[6]mabhumanizedCD19cancer
Denosumab[51]ProliamabhumanRANKLYosteoporosis, bone metastases etc.
Depatuxizumab mafodotin[23]mabchimeric/humanizedEGFRglioblastoma
Derlotuximab biotinmabchimerichistone complexrecurrent glioblastoma multiforme
DetumomabmabmouseB-lymphoma celllymphoma
Dezamizumab[23]mabhumanizedserum amyloid P component?
DinutuximabUnituxinmabchimericGD2 gangliosideYneuroblastoma
Dinutuximab betaQarzibamabchimericGD2 gangliosideYneuroblastoma
Diridavumabmabhumanhemagglutinininfluenza A
Domagrozumab[38]mabhumanizedGDF-8Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Dorlimomab aritox[52]F(ab’)2mouse??
Dostarlimab[53]JemperlimabhumanizedPCDP1Yendometrial cancer
DrozitumabmabhumanDR5cancer etc.
DS-8201?humanizedHER2gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
Duligotuzumab[15]mabhumanizedERBB3 (HER3)testicular cancer
Dupilumab[36]DupixentmabhumanIL-4RαYatopic dermatitis, asthma, nasal polyps
Durvalumab[26]ImfinzimabhumanPD-L1Ycancer
DusigitumabmabhumanILGF2B-cell malignancies
Duvortuxizumab[28]scFvchimeric/humanizedCD19CD3Ecancer
Ecromeximab[22]mabchimericGD3 gangliosidemalignant melanoma
Eculizumab[22]SolirismabhumanizedC5Yparoxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuriaatypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
Edobacomabmabmouseendotoxinsepsis caused by Gram-negative bacteria
EdrecolomabPanorexmabmouseEpCAMcolorectal carcinoma
Efalizumab[7]RaptivamabhumanizedLFA-1 (CD11a)psoriasis (blocks T-cell migration)
Efungumab[1]MycograbscFvhumanHsp90invasive Candida infection
Eldelumab[4]mabhumaninterferon gamma-induced proteinCrohn’s diseaseulcerative colitis
Elezanumab[23]mabhumanrepulsive guidance molecule A (RGMA)spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis
Elgemtumab[26]mabhumanERBB3 (HER3)cancer
ElotuzumabEmplicitimabhumanizedSLAMF7Ymultiple myeloma
ElsilimomabmabmouseIL-6?
Emactuzumab[6]mabhumanizedCSF1Rcancer
Emapalumab[23]Gamifantmabhumaninterferon gammaYhemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis
EmibetuzumabmabhumanizedhHGFRcancer
Emicizumab[12]Hemlibramabhumanizedactivated F9F10Yhaemophilia A
Enapotamab vedotin[5]mabhumanAXLcancer
EnavatuzumabmabhumanizedTWEAK receptorcancer etc.
Enfortumab vedotinPadcevmabhumannectin-4Y[54]urothelial cancer
Enlimomab pegol[55]mabmouseICAM-1 (CD54)?
Enoblituzumab[23]mabhumanizedCD276cancer
EnokizumabmabhumanizedIL9asthma
Enoticumab[15]mabhumanDLL4?
EnsituximabmabchimericMUC5ACcancer
EpcoritamabBsMAbhumanCD3CD20B-cell lymphoma
Epitumomab cituxetan[56]mabmouseepisialin?
EpratuzumabmabhumanizedCD22cancer, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)
Eptinezumab[23]Vyeptimabhumanizedcalcitonin gene-related peptideY[57]migraine
Erenumab[23]Aimovigmabhumancalcitonin gene-related peptide receptor (CGRP)Ymigraine
Erlizumab[58]F(ab’)2humanizedITGB2 (CD18)heart attackstroketraumatic shock
Ertumaxomab[31]Rexomun3functrat/mouse hybridHER2/neuCD3Ybreast cancer etc.
EtaracizumabAbegrinmabhumanizedintegrin αvβ3Ymelanoma, prostate cancerovarian cancer etc.
Etesevimab[29]mabhumanspike protein receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) when used with bamlanivimab[30]Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Etigilimab[5]mabhumanizedTIGIT?
Etrolizumab[16]mabhumanizedintegrin β7inflammatory bowel disease
EvinacumabEvkeezamabhumanangiopoietin 3Ydyslipidemia
Evolocumab[36]RepathamabhumanPCSK9Yhypercholesterolemia
Exbivirumab[59]mabhumanhepatitis B surface antigenhepatitis B
Fanolesomab[17]NeutroSpecmabmouseCD15appendicitis (diagnosis)
Faralimomabmabmouseinterferon receptor?
Faricimab[60]VabysmomabhumanizedVEGF-A and Ang-2Yangiogenesis, ocular vascular diseases
Farletuzumabmabhumanizedfolate receptor 1ovarian cancer
FasinumabmabhumanNerve growth factor (HNGF)acute sciatic pain
FBTA05[61][62]Lymphomun3functrat/mouse hybridCD20chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
Felvizumabmabhumanizedrespiratory syncytial virusrespiratory syncytial virus infection
Fezakinumab[63][64]mabhumanIL-22rheumatoid arthritispsoriasis
Fibatuzumab[65]mabhumanizedephrin receptor A3?
FiclatuzumabmabhumanizedHepatocyte growth factor (HGF)cancer etc.
FigitumumabmabhumanIGF-1 receptor (CD221)adrenocortical carcinomanon-small cell lung carcinoma etc.
Firivumab[6]mabhumaninfluenza A virus hemagglutinin?
FlanvotumabmabhumanTYRP1 (glycoprotein 75)melanoma
FletikumabmabhumanIL 20rheumatoid arthritis
Flotetuzumab[5]di-scFvhumanizedIL 3 receptorhematological malignancies
Fontolizumab[22]HuZAFmabhumanizedIFN-γCrohn’s disease etc.
Foralumab[66]mabhumanCD3 epsilon?
Foravirumab[46]mabhumanrabies virus glycoproteinrabies (prophylaxis)
Fremanezumab[23]Ajovymabhumanizedcalcitonin gene-related peptide alpha and betaYmigraine
Fresolimumab[49]mabhumanTGF-βidiopathic pulmonary fibrosisfocal segmental glomerulosclerosis, cancer
Frovocimab[53]mabhumanizedPCSK9hypercholesterolemia
Frunevetmab[67]Solensia[68]mabveterinarynerve growth factor (NGF)[68]Ypain associated with osteoarthritis in cats[68]
FulranumabmabhumanNerve growth factor (NGF)pain
Futuximab[15]mabchimericEpidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)cancer
Galcanezumab[38]EmgalitymabhumanizedcalcitoninYmigraine
GaliximabmabchimericCD80B-cell lymphoma
GancotamabscFvhumanHER2/neucancer
GanitumabmabhumanIGF-1 receptor (CD221)cancer
Gantenerumab[40]mabhumanbeta amyloidAlzheimer’s disease
Gatipotuzumab[28]mabhumanizedMUC1cancer
Gavilimomab[58]mabmouseCD147 (basigin)graft versus host disease
Gedivumab[28]mabhumanhemagglutinin HA?
Gemtuzumab ozogamicin[23]MylotargmabhumanizedCD33Yacute myelogenous leukemia
GevokizumabmabhumanizedIL-1βdiabetes etc.
Gilvetmab[28]mabveterinaryPCDC1?
Gimsilumab[27]mabhumanCSF2rheumatoid arthritis
Girentuximab[49]Rencarexmabchimericcarbonic anhydrase 9 (CA-IX)clear cell renal cell carcinoma[69]
Glembatumumab vedotin[34][70]mabhumanGPNMBmelanoma, breast cancer
Golimumab[59]SimponimabhumanTNF-αYrheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis
GomiliximabmabchimericCD23 (IgE receptor)allergic asthma
Gosuranemabmabhumanizedtau proteinprogressive supranuclear palsy
GuselkumabTremfyamabhumanIL23Ypsoriasis
Ianalumab[27]mabhumanBAFF-Rautoimmune hepatitis
Ibalizumab[40]TrogarzomabhumanizedCD4YHIV infection
Sintilimab?humanPD-1squamous cell non-small cell lung cancer
Ibritumomab tiuxetanZevalinmabmouseCD20Ynon-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
IcrucumabmabhumanVEGFR-1cancer etc.
Idarucizumab[4]PraxbindmabhumanizeddabigatranYreversal of anticoagulant effects of dabigatran
Ifabotuzumab[23]mabhumanizedEPHA3glioblastoma multiforme[71]
IgovomabIndimacis-125F(ab’)2mouseCA-125ovarian cancer (diagnosis)
Iladatuzumab vedotin[27]mabhumanizedCD79Bcancer
Imalumab[6]mabhumanmacrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF)cancer
Imaprelimab[5]mabhumanizedmelanoma cell adhesion molecule (MCAM)?
ImciromabMyoscintmabmousecardiac myosinYcardiac imaging
Imdevimab[29]mabhumanspike protein receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2Yes when used with casirivimab[42][43]Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Imgatuzumab[15]mabhumanizedEpidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)cancer
Inclacumab[41]mabhumanselectin Pcardiovascular disease
Indatuximab ravtansine[39]mabchimericSDC1cancer
Indusatumab vedotin[26]mabhumanGUCY2Ccancer
Inebilizumab[12]UpliznamabhumanizedCD19Y[72]cancer, systemic sclerosismultiple sclerosis
InfliximabRemicademabchimericTNF-αYrheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis
Intetumumab[73][74]mabhumanCD51solid tumors (prostate cancer, melanoma)
InolimomabmabmouseCD25 (α chain of IL-2 receptor)graft versus host disease
Inotuzumab ozogamicin[35]BesponsamabhumanizedCD22YAcute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)
Ipilimumab[51]YervoymabhumanCD152Ymelanoma
Iomab-B?mouseCD45ablation of bone marrow
Iratumumab[51]mabhumanCD30 (TNFRSF8)Hodgkin’s lymphoma
IsatuximabSarclisamabchimericCD38Ymultiple myeloma
Iscalimab[5]mabhumanCD40?
Istiratumab[27]mabhumanIGF1RCD221advanced solid tumors
Itolizumab[66]AlzumabmabhumanizedCD6Ypsoriasis
IxekizumabTaltzmabhumanizedIL 17AYautoimmune diseases
KeliximabmabchimericCD4chronic asthma
Labetuzumab[7]CEA-CidemabhumanizedCarcinoembryonic antigen (CEA)colorectal cancer
Lacnotuzumab[28]mabhumanizedCSF1macrophage colony stimulating factor (MCSF)cancer
Ladiratuzumab vedotin[27]mabhumanizedLIV-1cancer
Lampalizumab[15]FabhumanizedComplement factor D (CFD)geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration
Lanadelumab[38]TakhzyromabhumankallikreinYangioedema
Landogrozumab[12]mabhumanizedGDF-8muscle wasting disorders
Laprituximab emtansine[38]mabchimericepidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)?
Larcaviximab[28]mabchimericebolavirus glycoproteinEbola virus
LebrikizumabmabhumanizedIL-13asthma
Lemalesomab[58]mabmouseNCA-90 (granulocyte antigen)diagnostic agent
Lendalizumab[38]mabhumanizedC5?
Lenvervimab[5]mabhumanizedhepatitis B surfage antigenhepatitis B
Lenzilumab[6]mabhumanCSF2chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia
Lerdelimumab[17]mabhumanTGF beta 2reduction of scarring after glaucoma surgery
Leronlimab[5]mabhumanizedCCR5breast cancer, HIV
Lesofavumab[28]mabhumanhemagglutinin HA?
Letolizumab[28]scFvhumanizedtumor necrosis factor related activation protein (TRAP)inflammatory diseases
Lexatumumab[1]mabhumanTRAIL-R2cancer
Libivirumab[59]mabhumanhepatitis B surface antigenhepatitis B
Lifastuzumab vedotinmabhumanizedphosphate-sodium co-transportercancer
Ligelizumab[15]mabhumanizedIGHEsevere asthma and chronic spontaneous urticaria
Loncastuximab tesirine[75][65]ZynlontamabchimericCD19Yrelapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma
Losatuxizumab vedotin[28]mabchimeric/humanizedepidermal growth receptor factor (EGRF), ERBB1 HER1cancer
Lilotomab satetraxetan[26]mabmouseCD37cancer
LintuzumabmabhumanizedCD33cancer
Lirilumab[15]mabhumanKIR2Dsolid and hematological cancers
Lodelcizumab[36]mabhumanizedPCSK9hypercholesterolemia
Lokivetmab[26]Cytopoint[76]mabveterinaryCanis lupus familiaris IL31Yclinical signs of atopic dermatitis in dogs[76]
Lorvotuzumab mertansinemabhumanizedCD56cancer
Lucatumumab[13]mabhumanCD40multiple myelomanon-Hodgkin’s lymphomaHodgkin’s lymphoma
Lulizumab pegol[6]mabhumanizedCD28autoimmune diseases
Lumiliximab[9]mabchimericCD23 (IgE receptor)chronic lymphocytic leukemia
Lumretuzumab[6]mabhumanizedERBB3 (HER3)cancer
Lupartumab[23]mabhuman?
Lupartumab amadotin[23]mabhumanLYPD3?
Lutikizumab[23]mabhumanizedinterleukin 1 alpha?
Maftivimabmabhumanpart of Atoltivimab/maftivimab/odesivimab for treatment of Zaire ebolavirus (Ebola virus)
Mapatumumab[31]mabhumanTRAIL-R1cancer
MargetuximabMargenza[77]mabhumanizedHER2Ybreast cancer
Marstacimabmabhumantissue factor pathway inhibitor (TFPI)bleeding with hemophilia
Maslimomab?mouseT-cell receptor
Mavrilimumab[34]mabhumanGMCSF receptor α-chainrheumatoid arthritis
Matuzumab[25]mabhumanizedEpidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)colorectal, lung and stomach cancer
Mepolizumab[44]BosatriamabhumanizedIL-5Yasthma and white blood cell diseases
Metelimumab[25]mabhumanTGF beta 1systemic scleroderma
Milatuzumab[13]mabhumanizedCD74multiple myeloma and other hematological malignancies
MinretumomabmabmouseTAG-72tumor detection (and therapy?)
Mirikizumab[27]mabhumanizedIL23Apsoriasis
Mirvetuximab soravtansinemabchimericfolate receptor alphaovarian cancer
MitumomabmabmouseGD3 gangliosidesmall cell lung carcinoma
ModotuximabmabchimericEGFR extracellular domain IIIcancer
Mogamulizumab[16]PoteligeomabhumanizedCCR4Yadult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma
Monalizumab[12]mabhumanizedNKG2Arheumatoid arthritis, gynecologic malignancies, and other cancers
Morolimumab[78]mabhumanRhesus factor
Mosunetuzumab[27]mabhumanizedCD3EMS4A1CD20cancer
Motavizumab[1]Numaxmabhumanizedrespiratory syncytial virusrespiratory syncytial virus (prevention)
Moxetumomab pasudotoxLumoxitimabmouseCD22Yhairy cell leukemia
Muromonab-CD3[79][80]Orthoclone OKT3mabmouseCD3prevention of organ transplant rejections
Nacolomab tafenatoxFabmouseC242 antigencolorectal cancer
Namilumab[16]mabhumanCSF2
Naptumomab estafenatox[81]Fabmouse5T4non-small cell lung carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma
Naratuximab emtansine[38]mabchimericCD37
NarnatumabmabhumanMST1R (aka RON)cancer
Natalizumab[78]Tysabrimabhumanizedintegrin α4Ymultiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease
Navicixizumab[38]mabchimeric/humanizedDLL4 and VEGFAcancer
Navivumab[12]mabhumaninfluenza A virus hemagglutinin HA
NaxitamabDanyelza?humanizedc-MetYhigh-risk neuroblastoma and refractory osteomedullary disease
Nebacumabmabhumanendotoxinsepsis
Necitumumab[82]PortrazzamabhumanEpidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)Ynon-small cell lung carcinoma
Nemolizumab[26]mabhumanizedIL31RAeczema[83]
NEOD001?humanizedamyloidprimary systemic amyloidosis
NerelimomabmabmouseTNF-α?
Nesvacumabmabhumanangiopoietin 2cancer
Netakimab[5]Efleiramabchimericinterleukin 17Aplaque psoriasis
Nimotuzumab[51][84]BioMab-EGFR, Theracim, Theralocmabhumanizedepidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)Ysquamous cell carcinoma, head and neck cancer, nasopharyngeal cancerglioma
NirsevimabmabhumanRSV fusion glycoproteinrespiratory syncytial virus
Nivolumab[6]OpdivomabhumanPD-1Ycancer
Nofetumomab merpentanVerlumaFabmouse?cancer (diagnosis)
ObiltoxaximabAnthimmabchimericBacillus anthracis anthraxYBacillus anthracis spores
ObinutuzumabGazyvamabhumanizedCD20Ychronic lymphatic leukemia
OcaratuzumabmabhumanizedCD20cancer
Ocrelizumab[1]OcrevusmabhumanizedCD20Ymultiple sclerosis
Odesivimabmabhumanpart of Atoltivimab/maftivimab/odesivimab for treatment of Zaire ebolavirus (Ebola virus)
OdulimomabmabmouseLFA-1 (CD11a)prevention of organ transplant rejections, immunological diseases
Ofatumumab[31]Arzerra, Kesimpta[85]mabhumanCD20Ychronic lymphocytic leukemiamultiple sclerosis[85]
OlaratumabLartruvomabhumanPDGF-R αYcancer
Oleclumab[28]mabhuman5′-nucleotidasepancreatic and colorectal cancer
Olendalizumab[28]mabhumanizedcomplement C5asystemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, acute graft-versus-hose disease
Olokizumab[66]mabhumanizedIL6rheumatoid arthritis
Omalizumab[58]XolairmabhumanizedIgE Fc regionYallergic asthma
Omburtamab[53]mabmouseCD276cancer
OMS721?humanMASP-2atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
OnartuzumabFabhumanizedhuman scatter factor receptor kinasecancer
Ontuxizumabmabchimeric/humanizedTEM1cancer
Onvatilimab[5]mabhumanVISTA (protein) (VSIR)?
OpicinumabmabhumanLINGO-1multiple sclerosis
Oportuzumab monatox[82]ViciniumscFvhumanizedEpCAMbladder cancer
Oregovomab[17]OvaRexmabmouseCA-125ovarian cancer
Orticumab[15]mabhumanoxLDL
Otelixizumab[13]mabchimeric/humanizedCD3diabetes mellitus type 1
OtilimabmabhumanGMCSFosteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis
OtlertuzumabmabhumanizedCD37cancer
Oxelumab[39]mabhumanOX-40asthma
OzanezumabmabhumanizedNOGO-AALS and multiple sclerosis
Ozoralizumab[39]mabhumanizedTNF-αinflammation
Pagibaximab[31]mabchimericlipoteichoic acidsepsis (Staphylococcus)
PalivizumabSynagis, AbbosynagismabhumanizedF protein of respiratory syncytial virusYrespiratory syncytial virus (prevention)
Pamrevlumab[12]mabhumanconnective tissue growth factor (CTGF)idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), pancreatic cancer
Panitumumab[59]Vectibixmabhumanepidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)Ycolorectal cancer
Pankomabmabhumanizedtumor specific glycosylation of MUC1ovarian cancer
Panobacumab[82]mabhumanPseudomonas aeruginosaPseudomonas aeruginosa infection
Parsatuzumab[15]mabhumanizedEGFL7cancer
Pascolizumab[22]mabhumanizedIL-4asthma
Pasotuxizumab[6]mabchimeric/humanizedfolate hydrolasecancer
Pateclizumab[39]mabhumanizedlymphotoxin alpha (LTA)TNF
Patritumab[41]mabhumanERBB3 (HER3)cancer
PDR001?humanizedPD-1melanoma
Pembrolizumab[10]KeytrudamabhumanizedPD-1Y[86]melanoma and other cancers
PemtumomabTheragyn?mouseMUC1cancer
Perakizumab[15]mabhumanizedIL 17Aarthritis
PertuzumabPerjetamabhumanizedHER2/neuYcancer
Pexelizumab[17]scFvhumanizedC5reduction of side effects of cardiac surgery
Pidilizumab[36]mabhumanizedPD-1cancer and infectious diseases
Pinatuzumab vedotin[36]mabhumanizedCD22cancer
Pintumomabmabmouseadenocarcinoma antigenadenocarcinoma (imaging)
Placulumab[15]mabhumanhuman TNFpain and inflammatory diseases
Prezalumab[38]mabhumanhuman TNF
Plozalizumab[12]mabhumanizedCCR2diabetic nephropathy and arteriovenous graft patency
Pogalizumab[38]mabhumanizedtumor necrosis factor receptor (TNFR) superfamily member 4?
Polatuzumab vedotin[36]PolivymabhumanizedCD79BYdiffuse large B-cell lymphoma
Ponezumabmabhumanizedhuman beta-amyloidAlzheimer’s disease
Porgaviximab[28]mabchimericZaire ebolavirus glycoproteinEbola virus disease
Prasinezumab[27]mabhumanizedAlpha-synucleinParkinson’s disease
Prezalizumab[38]mabhumanizedinducible T-cell co-stimulatory ligand (ICOSL)?
PriliximabmabchimericCD4Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis
Pritoxaximab[36]mabchimericE. coli shiga toxin type-1?
Pritumumabmabhumanvimentinbrain cancer
PRO 140?humanizedCCR5HIV infection
Quilizumab[41]mabhumanizedIGHEasthma
Racotumomab[82]VaxiramabmouseNGNA gangliosideYnon-small cell lung cancer
Radretumab[16]mabhumanfibronectin extra domain-Bcancer
Rafivirumab[46]mabhumanrabies virus glycoproteinrabies (prophylaxis)
RalpancizumabmabhumanizedPCSK9dyslipidemia
RamucirumabCyramzamabhumanVEGFR2Ysolid tumors
RanevetmabmabveterinaryNGFosteoarthritis in dogs
Ranibizumab[9]LucentisFabhumanizedVEGF-AYmacular degeneration (wet form)
Raxibacumab[35]mabhumananthrax toxin, protective antigenYanthrax (prophylaxis and treatment)
Ravagalimab[5]mabhumanizedCD40Crohn’s disease
Ravulizumab[27]UltomirismabhumanizedC5Yparoxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuriaatypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
Refanezumabmabhumanizedmyelin-associated glycoproteinrecovery of motor function after stroke
Regavirumabmabhumancytomegalovirus glycoprotein Bcytomegalovirus infection
Regdanvimab[29]Regkirona[87]mabhumanspike protein receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2Y[87]Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
RelatlimabmabhumanLAG3melanoma
Remtolumab[23]mabhumaninterleukin 17 alpha, TNF?
Reslizumab[7]CinqairmabhumanizedIL-5Yinflammations of the airways, skin and gastrointestinal tract
Rilotumumabmabhumanhepatocyte growth factor (HGF)solid tumors
Rinucumabmabhumanplatelet-derived growth factor receptor betaneovascular age-related macular degeneration
Risankizumab[12]SkyrizimabhumanizedIL23AYCrohn’s disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and asthma
RituximabMabThera, RituxanmabchimericCD20Y[88]lymphomas, leukemias, some autoimmune disorders
Rivabazumab pegol[12]mabhumanizedPseudomonas aeruginosa type III secretion system?
RobatumumabmabhumanIGF-1 receptor (CD221)cancer
RmabRabiShield?humanrabies virus G glycoproteinYpost-exposure prophylaxis of rabies
Roledumab[66]mabhumanRHD (gene) (RHD)Rh disease
Romilkimab[5]mabchimeric/humanizedinterleukin 13?
RomosozumabEvenitymabhumanizedsclerostinYosteoporosis
Rontalizumab[49]mabhumanizedIFN-αsystemic lupus erythematosus
Rosmantuzumab[23]mabhumanizedroot plate-specific spondin 3cancer
Rovalpituzumab tesirine[12]mabhumanizedDLL3small cell lung cancer
Rovelizumab[44]LeukArrestmabhumanizedCD11CD18Yhaemorrhagic shock etc.
Rozanolixizumab[23]mabchimeric/humanizedFCGRTImmune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), myasthenia gravis
Ruplizumab[14]AntovamabhumanizedCD154 (CD40L)Yrheumatic diseases
SA237?humanizedIL-6Rneuromyelitis optica and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders
Sacituzumab govitecan[23]TrodelvymabhumanizedTROP-2Y[89]triple-negative breast cancer
Samalizumab[39]mabhumanizedCD200cancer
Samrotamab vedotin[5]mabchimeric/humanizedLRRC15cancer
Sarilumab[41]KevzaramabhumanIL6Yrheumatoid arthritisankylosing spondylitis
Satralizumab[67]EnspryngmabhumanizedIL6 receptorYneuromyelitis optica
Satumomab pendetidemabmouseTAG-72cancer (diagnosis)
SecukinumabCosentyxmabhumanIL 17AYuveitisrheumatoid arthritis psoriasis
Selicrelumab[28]mabhumanCD40?
Seribantumab[36]mabhumanERBB3 (HER3)cancer
Setoxaximab[36]mabchimericE. coli shiga toxin type-2?
Setrusumab[27]mabhumansclerostin (SOST)?
Sevirumab?humancytomegaloviruscytomegalovirus infection
SibrotuzumabmabhumanizedFAP (gene) (FAP)cancer
SGN-CD19AmabhumanizedCD19acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma
SHP647?humanmucosal addressin cell adhesion moleculeCrohn’s disease
Sifalimumab[16]mabhumanIFN-αsystemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), dermatomyositispolymyositis
SiltuximabSylvantmabchimericIL-6Ycancer
Simtuzumab[15]mabhumanizedLOXL2fibrosis
Siplizumab[22]mabhumanizedCD2psoriasis, graft-versus-host disease (prevention)
Sirtratumab vedotin[27]mabhumanSLITRK6cancer
SirukumabmabhumanIL-6rheumatoid arthritis
Sofituzumab vedotinmabhumanizedCA-125ovarian cancer
Solanezumab[82]mabhumanizedbeta amyloidAlzheimer’s disease
Solitomab[41]BiTEmouseEpCAMgastrointestinal, lung, and other cancers
Sonepcizumab[90]?humanizedsphingosine-1-phosphatechoroidal and retinal neovascularization
Sontuzumab[84]mabhumanizedepisialin
Sotrovimab[29]Xevudymabhumanspike protein receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2Y[91][92]Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Spartalizumab[27]mabhumanizedPDCD1CD279melanoma
Stamulumab[1]mabhumanmyostatinmuscular dystrophy
SulesomabLeukoScanFab’mouseNCA-90 (granulocyte antigen)osteomyelitis (imaging)
Suptavumab[23]mabhumanRSVFRmedically attended lower respiratory disease
Sutimlimab[60]Enjaymomabchimeric/humanizedcomplement component 1s (C1s)Ycold agglutinin disease
Suvizumab[34]mabhumanizedHIV-1viral infections
Suvratoxumab[28]mabhumanStaphylococcus aureus alpha toxinnosocomial pneumonia
Tabalumab[39]mabhumanB-cell activating factor (BAFF)B-cell cancers
Tacatuzumab tetraxetanAFP-Cidemabhumanizedalpha-fetoproteincancer
Tadocizumab[84]Fabhumanizedintegrin αIIbβ3percutaneous coronary intervention
Tafasitamab[44]Monjuvimabhumanized (from mouse)CD19Yrelapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
Talacotuzumab[27]mabhumanizedCD123leukemia etc.
Talizumab[33]mabhumanizedIgEallergic reaction
TalquetamabBsMAbhumanGPRC5DCD3relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
Tamtuvetmab[38]TactressmabveterinaryCD52
Tanezumab[46]mabhumanizednerve growth factor (NGF)pain
Taplitumomab paptox[58]mabmouseCD19cancer[citation needed]
TarextumabmabhumanNotch receptorcancer
Tavolimabmabchimeric/humanizedCD134cancer
TeclistamabBsMAbhumanB-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), CD3relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
Tefibazumab[35]Aurexismabhumanizedclumping factor AStaphylococcus aureus infection
Telimomab aritoxFabmouse?
Telisotuzumab[23]mabhumanizedHGFRcancer
Telisotuzumab vedotin[23]mabhumanizedHGFRcancer
Tenatumomab[13]mabmousetenascin Ccancer
Teneliximab[22]mabchimericCD40autoimmune diseases and prevention of organ transplant rejection
Teplizumab[40]mabhumanizedCD3diabetes mellitus type 1
Tepoditamab[5]mabhumandendritic cell-associated lectin 2cancer
TeprotumumabTepezzamabhumanIGF-1 receptor (CD221)Ythyroid eye disease
Tesidolumab[26]mabhumanC5
TetulomabmabhumanizedCD37cancer[93]
Tezepelumab[12]Tezspiremabhumanthymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP)Y[94]asthma
TGN1412?humanizedCD28chronic lymphocytic leukemia, rheumatoid arthritis
Tibulizumab[27]mabhumanizedB-cell activating factor (BAFF)autoimmune disorders
TildrakizumabIlumyamabhumanizedIL23Yimmunologically mediated inflammatory disorders
Tigatuzumab[13]mabhumanizedTRAIL-R2cancer
Timigutuzumab[28]mabhumanizedHER2cancer
Timolumab[38]mabhumanAOC3
tiragolumab[27]mabhuman
Tiragotumab[27]mabhumanTIGITcancer
Tislelizumab[27]mabhumanizedPCDC1CD279non-small cell lung cancer
Tisotumab vedotin[12]Tivdakmabhumancoagulation factor IIIYrelapsed or refractory cervical cancer[95][96]
Tixagevimab[29]mabhumanspike protein receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) when used with cilgavimab[45]Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
TNX-650?humanizedIL-13Hodgkin’s lymphoma
Tocilizumab[9]Actemra, RoActemramabhumanizedIL-6 receptorY[97]rheumatoid arthritis
Tomuzotuximab[28]mabhumanizedepidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), HER1cancer
Toralizumab[22]mabhumanizedCD154 (CD40L)rheumatoid arthritis, lupus nephritis etc.
Tosatoxumab[4]mabhumanStaphylococcus aureus
TositumomabBexxar?mouseCD20Yfollicular lymphoma
TovetumabmabhumanPDGFRAcancer
Tralokinumab[98]Adtralza, Adbry[99]mabhumanIL-13Y[99]atopic dermatitis
TrastuzumabHerceptinmabhumanizedHER2/neuYbreast cancer
Trastuzumab duocarmazine[23]KadcylamabhumanizedHER2/neuYbreast cancer
Trastuzumab emtansineKadcylamabhumanizedHER2/neuYbreast cancer
TRBS07[100]Ektomab3funct?GD2 gangliosidemelanoma
Tregalizumab[16]mabhumanizedCD4
Tremelimumab[40]mabhumanCTLA-4non-small cell lung, head & neck, urothelial cancer
Trevogrumabmabhumangrowth differentiation factor 8muscle atrophy due to orthopedic disuse and sarcopenia
Tucotuzumab celmoleukin[51][84]mabhumanizedEpCAMcancer
Tuvirumab?humanhepatitis B viruschronic hepatitis B
Ublituximab[16]mabchimericMS4A1multiple sclerosis, chronic lymphocytic leukemia
Ulocuplumab[10]mabhumanCXCR4 (CD184)hematologic malignancies
Urelumab[16]mabhuman4-1BB (CD137)cancer etc.
Urtoxazumab[9]mabhumanizedEscherichia colidiarrhoea caused by E. coli
Ustekinumab[46]StelaramabhumanIL-12IL-23Ymultiple sclerosis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis
Utomilumab[23]mabhuman4-1BB (CD137)diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
Vadastuximab talirine[12]mabchimericCD33Acute myeloid leukemia
Vanalimab[5]mabhumanizedCD40?
Vandortuzumab vedotin[26]mabhumanizedSTEAP1cancer
VantictumabmabhumanFrizzled receptorcancer
Vanucizumab[6]mabhumanizedangiopoietin 2cancer
Vapaliximab[22]mabchimericAOC3 (VAP-1)
Varisacumab[28]mabhumanVEGF-Aangiogenesis
Varlilumab[6]mabhumanCD27solid tumors and hematologic malignancies
Vatelizumab[39]mabhumanizedITGA2 (CD49b)
Vedolizumab[82]Entyviomabhumanizedintegrin α4 β7Y[101]Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis
Veltuzumab[13]mabhumanizedCD20non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
VepalimomabmabmouseAOC3 (VAP-1)inflammation
Vesencumab[16]mabhumanNRP1solid malignancies
Visilizumab[58]NuvionmabhumanizedCD3Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis
Vobarilizumab[38]scFvhumanizedIL6Rinflammatory autoimmune diseases
Volociximab[31]mabchimericintegrin α5β1solid tumors
Vonlerolizumab[28]mabhumanizedCD134cancer
Vopratelimab[5]mabhumanizedCD278, aka ICOS?
Vorsetuzumab mafodotinmabhumanizedCD70cancer
VotumumabHumaSPECTmabhumantumor antigen CTAA16.88colorectal tumors
Vunakizumab[23]mabhumanizedinterleukin 17 alpha?
Xentuzumab[38]mabhumanizedIGF1IGF2?
XMAB-5574?humanizedCD19diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
Zalutumumab[31]mabhumanEpidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck
Zanolimumab[35]mabhumanCD4rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, T-cell lymphoma
Zatuximab[15]mabchimericHER1cancer
Zenocutuzumab[27]mabhumanizedERBB3HER3cancer
Ziralimumab[58]mabhumanCD147 (basigin)?
Zolbetuximab[27]mabchimericClaudin 18 Isoform 2gastric cancer, gastrointestinal adenocarcinoma and pancreatic cancer
Zolimomab aritoxmabmouseCD5systemic lupus erythematosus, graft-versus-host disease

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_therapeutic_monoclonal_antibodies

