Patrick Coffin comes out as BiP: “Seven Pieces of Evidence That Francis Is an Antipope”

Today is 11 Feb 2022, the ninth anniversary of Pope Benedict failing to renounce the Papacy. Patrick Coffin with a brief 30 minute presentation, easily viewed at 1.5x speed, explaining the evidence with noble simplicity. He gets the base premise correct, and the logic flows.

Things are starting to happen, folks.

Seven Pieces of Evidence That Francis Is an Antipope

https://rumble.com/vume9o-seven-pieces-of-evidence-that-francis-is-an-antipope.html

“In this video, I summarize the one hypothesis that makes sense of the last eight years of chaos and evil in the Catholic Church: that Jorge Mario Bergoglio is an antipope and that the February 11, 2013 abdication by Pope Benedict XVI was not objectively valid.

“Conspiracy theory, white-hot take, or accurate description of reality? Watch this, follow up with the documentation reading links below, and decide for yourself.”

POINTS COVERED:

* Think, don’t emote over this hypothesis

* Weigh the evidence like a juror at a trial

* An antipope is not the antiChrist, but a man falsely believed to be the legitimate pope

* The Church has had over 30 antipopes in 2000 years

* This hypothesis is not sedevacantism

Evidence items:

1) The term “pope emeritus” has no precedent and is confusing

2) Pope Benedict XVI seems to have resigned only part of the papacy, the active ministerium, not the office or munus of the papacy

3) Pope Benedict’s longtime personal secretary Archbishop Georg Gänswein has made statements that appear to affirm Benedict’s continued papal identity

4) Pope Benedict’s correct form of address is still “Your Holiness”

5) There are at least three errors in the official Latin “declaratio” read by Pope Benedict on February 11th 2013

6) “Universal peaceful acceptance by the Church of Francis has never really occurred

7) The canonically illegal behavior of the St. Gallen Mafia cardinals in conspiring to vote in their man from Buenos Aires in 2013 invalidates the Conclave

* Catholics who refuse to even consider this evidence are forced to defend and domesticate the worst pope in history

* Catholics, especially conservative or traditional-minded ones, are in an abusive relationship with a passive-aggressive dictator

* The list of the evils and diabolical confusions perpetrated by Bergoglio is long, comprehensive, and disturbing

* The bottom line: Pope Benedict XVI is a wise and holy man who, in the end, really didn’t want to be Pope.

* He repeatedly asked Pope John Paul II to allow him to retire as prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith.

* In his very first homily as Roman Pontiff, Benedict XVI asked for prayers that “he might not flee out of fear of the wolves.”

* Maybe he didn’t flee the wolves. Maybe he outfoxed them.

RESOURCES MENTIONED:

* Apostolic Constitution “Universi Dominici Gregis,” by Pope St. John Paul II, February 22, 1996:

https://www.vatican.va/content/john-paul-ii/en/apost_constitutions/documents/hf_jp-ii_apc_22021996_universi-dominici-gregis.html

Abdication text (English) from February 11, 2013:

https://www.vatican.va/content/benedict-xvi/en/speeches/2013/february/documents/hf_ben-xvi_spe_20130211_declaratio.html

Interview with Professor Edmund Mazza, Episode #248:

https://www.patrickcoffin.media/is-benedict-xvi-still-the-pope/

* Talk by Uncle Ted the Molester McCarrick, Villanova University Philadelphia (2013): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JO26X2PpUE

* Full talk (cringe alert): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3iaBLqt8vg&t=0s

* Interview with Francis for the Belgian Catholic weekly “Tertio” (July 12. 2016)

https://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/en/bollettino/pubblico/2016/12/07/161207a.html