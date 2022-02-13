Septuagesima Sunday: “I promise to declare a merciless war against myself. My weapons for the battle will be prayer, the practice of the presence of God, and silence.”

Welcome to Septuagesima.

If you want to emerge from Lent farther down the path toward perfection, start now. This involves detaching oneself from anything which is not in keeping with God’s will. Even in the state of grace, His grace is limited by the attachments you’re holding on to. His grace can’t reside where there exists anything contrary to His will, like rooms in your soul closed off to Him because you haven’t cleaned them out. Don’t try to start with the big rooms; you’ll have to work up to those. Start with the pantry and broom closet. The increased graces from these will assist you in the bigger projects.

The following is taken from Divine Intimacy, Father Gabriel of Saint Mary Magdalen, OCD.