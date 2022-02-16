“Please note that we don’t disclose these numbers to the public or the media. Please do not share with others.”

AdventHealth in Ocala, Florida REALLY doesn’t want you to see their inpatient Coof census. So lemme just go ahead and post it here, mmkay?
So all of the green beds are people who have been injected THRICE with the Pachamama Juice, and the yellow beds are people who have had TWO, ONE or zero ClotShots. Wouldn’t it be interesting to know how many of the yellow beds are purebloods – zero injections? And then of those, what their Vitamin D levels are?
I think we all have a good idea of what those figures actually are.
Please don’t share this aggressively because it would hurt the feewings of the mid-wit zombie cultists running the AdventHealth Group in Ocala, Flahrda.
