Scotland is one of the most transparent countries about Covid vaccines.
Whoops!
I mean Scotland WAS one of the most transparent.The country just said mRNA shots work so well that the raw data showing how well they work will no longer be released.
Because they work so well.
“Misrepresented” means screenshotted for everyone to see (though, sigh, I am not an anti-vaxxer anymore than someone who investigated thalidomide in 1965 is an “anti-mediciner.”)
Here’s the final chart we’ll ever have. Rates of death remain lower in people who were not vaccinated than those who received two doses, as they have for months:
Now let’s look at the whole chart, including boosters – no misinformation here!
13 out of the 104 people who died of Covid in Scotland in the week ending Feb. 4 were unvaccinated. In the 4 weeks ending Feb. 4, 61 of the 478 people were unvaccinated. (That’s equivalent to about 30,000 deaths in the United States.) In other words, almost 9 out of 10 of the people who die in Scotland are vaccinated, and the vast majority of those are boosted. And deaths remain stubbornly high, even though Omicron is far milder.
Scotland was among a handful of countries to publish data at this level of detail. I suspect the others will follow its lead.
The novel Covid vaccine experiment is over. It’s ending. It’s failed.The authorities know the truth as well as anyone else.
They are taking their only possible course of action: end the mandates, hide the raw numbers, and hope there are no long-term problems and everyone forgets.Oh yeah, and try to censor anyone who won’t.
10 thoughts on ““Covid data will no longer be published over concerns it is misrepresented by anti-vaxxers””
There is so much evidence against the death shots that the governments will eventually say “thanks for your sacrifice” and admit the shots hurt and kill people. Then the governments will be toppled and the one world government will restore order to the chaos.
We are in a war never seen before, because it involves tech never invented before, and leaders who wield these new info-tech weapons of war – evil to an extent never suffered before.
We don’t see soldiers and fields of battle, gunpowder, bullets, bombs, missiles, tanks, bloody carnage.
We do see evidence of invisible evil – twisted human beings that might be compared to zombies in which the shell appears human but the soul is darkened and a fount of lies, hate, deceptions, immorality, depravity, murders – everything justice suggests is replaced by injustice – evil re-branded as righteousness.
It is an invisible war of the spirit and the mind. The structure of the Catholic Church has been borrowed by forces infernal in this war for the spirit of Mankind – leading souls *away* from God down to the muddy reality of earth and vessels; fraternity in Christ is replaced by hierarchy under Diablos and his servants.
In the same way that God is Truth, Logic, Love; Diablos is Lie, Insanity, Hate. Nothing that our implacable enemy does will ever make sense, nor will it stop until by the power of God, and in faith, His Catholic Christians MAKE it stop through true love, obedience and action both defensive and offensive. We must reclaim the Church, because the world can NEVER be won, our enemy defeated, absent Holy Mother Church unified in Christ through an Apostolic Line, under the one true Pope, reconnected to our forefathers in faith, humility and obedience.
That is why the question of “Emeritus” is *the ONLY* question that matters first. The Church has been harmed and the blow is grievous. Diablos and his minions have power on earth over souls and minds because Catholics have lost our Church and most don’t see it, or care. The Papacy and the Apostolic Line of Bishops – reconnecting to the Sacred Deposit of Faith entire and whole – is the remedy to this secular war of Psyche and Soul.
Please save everything.. every post you ever make, every comment, etc. Save them so that you have them and then someday you will be able to sell them to us in a book. Because, I believe that will be the way for us to ever get this information in the future. Thank you for all you do.
I know four people dead under 50. All just dropped dead. One was 26, another 34. I know a 20 year old with myocarditis, a 26 year old hospitalized for blood clots, two people now with mysterious heart problems – one in their 40s another in their 20s – all out of nowhere. One of them has been sick with repeated colds and flu all winter. Nobody wants to talk about what is happening. They are too afraid. Many women I know have family members on vitamin regimens to counteract these poisonous injections. What can be said at this point?
I look at my hometown paper’s online obituaries daily. They publish obits three days a week and I’ve been noticing a frequency of young people (under 70) where the cause of death isn’t mentioned or is noted as “unexpectedly died,” “died suddenly,” or a similar phrase. This is the biggest organized crime against humanity since the killing fields of Cambodia. At this point, hundreds of people in the government, big pharma, media and “philanthropy” need to be tried and if convicted, given a chance for Confession and then executed on live television/stream for the world to see.
My disgust for all involved in this has reached a level of requiring medication. God bless, Mark. Keep at it.
As I tried to explain in the other thread: you look at RATES not the raw numbers.
In a highly-vaxxed population (which Scotland is), with flawed vaxxes, you’re going to get vaxxer deaths. But the only serious way to argue it is, whether the death RATES have been lowered, raised, unaffected, etc.
The chart claims that death rates for 1 shot tend to be lower than for “unvaccinated” (with the exception of 15 January week), and that the death rates for “boosted” are much lower, across the board.
It’s the chart’s rates for 2 shots, in-between, that are oddly higher than “unvaccinated” and potentially an angle to condemn the vaxxes. I’ll be looking at Dr John Campbell’s channel to see what he says
In the meantime, I’m not saying the chart is correct or incorrect, good or bad, anything. Just pointing out 1) what it says and 2) how best to argue it.
Sorry to weigh in twice, but the thing about the 2-shot people being actually worse off – while the 3-shot or recently-boosted people do well – that is intriguing.
It almost says “Once you confirm your vaxx with a second shot, you’re on the treadmill, must boost forever.” A wonderful (I suppose) business plan for Big Pharma.
That’s exactly what the FDA executive admitted on the PV video yesterday.
Jeff, You are right about the rates, but there are at least four important subtleties you omit.
1. The cabal captured medical establishment’s definition of “unvaccinated” means that that category includes all people whose deaths were caused by the first jab within the first 14 days.
This is a really big deal, because 45% of vaccine induced deaths occur within 14 days of vaccination.
I tried to paste a link to Steve Kirsch’s substack article “45% of deaths after COVID vaccination happen in the first 2 weeks” here. (Unclear if this applies to first dose, second dose, across all doses etc.)
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/45-of-deaths-after-covid-vaccination
Similarly, “one dose” deaths includes people who died within 14 days of the second dose and “two dose” deaths includes people who died within 14 days of the third dose aka (first) booster.
This is blatant, in-your-face fraud. You only have to read a few footnotes to official data tables or search for definitions to find it.
2. Table states clearly in black – partly cut off – that these are COVID-19 RELATED deaths and defines COVID-19 related as being anyone who had at any time “tested” positive for COVID-19 with PCR (two frauds there – at any time and PCR!) AND had COVID-19 marked as a contributory cause on death certificate (another fraud perpetuated by medical establishment “guidelines”, as many honest doctors and medical professionals can explain). Basically, they are passing off all deaths within the 14 day windows as COVID-19 related deaths, because, among other things the vaccine doses do “achieve” is giving people a (supposedly) mild COVID-19 infection, as well as aby unfortunate side effects, adverse events and sequelae.
3. Table also states clearly in red that one dose and two dose deaths include deaths of people who EXCEEDED the dosage schedule. One assumes that includes people who came too early for their second or third aka (first) booster dose. Maybe it includes those who had a bad reaction to the first dose of jab brand A and were told to start again from scratch with jab brand B. It is not really clear.
4. A “killer”, that very few people seem to “get”, because it is both entirely logical and just a teeny bit mathematical.
Those that died due to a first dose are not included among those who died due to a second dose, or due to a third dose.
Similarly, those that died due to a second dose are not included among those who died due to a third dose.
If you consider the vaccination schedule as a course of treatment, you must COMPOUND the death rates.
Start with (say) 100,000 people (as per the table, but the rest of the figures here do NOT follow the table). A number of those will die after the first dose – say 10. Now you have 99,990 people who can take the second dose and say 5 die after that. Now you have 99,985 people who can take a third dose and say 12 die after that, so you have 99,973 people who survive 14 days or more after their third dose aka (first) booster. Thus, the accumulated death rate up to 14 days after the third dose on this example is (10+5+12) = 27 per 100,000. This is a lot worse than any of the death rates for unvaccinated given in the table, but you can see that the numbers I chose were well within the ranges given in the table.