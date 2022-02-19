“Freemasonry shalt be the whole of the law” Posted on February 19, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
5 thoughts on ““Freemasonry shalt be the whole of the law””
Nobody weaponizes ambiguity quite like Jorge Bergoglio.
Bergoglio puts it ‘SQUARELY’ enough for the members of the brotherhood of the lodge as he continues to advance the objectives of Dogma-Free Christianity and One World Religion
I see what you did there.
From Fratelli Tutti, using the words “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” I don’t think bergoglio is being “ambiguous” in the slightest.
To the Catholic ear those words should sound like any of the following:
“Ave Caesar!”
“Sig Heil!”
“Workers of the world, unite!”
Among MANY other words from history…
If you don’t get a chill up your spine hearing those words, fix things in your life, by going to Confession, Mass, and pray in front of the Blessed Sacrament, until you do! Your conscious isn’t formed in-line with the Church!
Catholic Martyrs (many known only to God) lost their lives hearing those words above that bergoglio used! The same can be said of the demonic song “La Marseillaise” which Catholics shouldn’t sing either! Our Martyrs died hearing that song! They died singing “Veni Creator Spiritus” and “Salve Regina” to the cheers of the crowds, and would be insulted to know that today a supposed “successor” of St. Peter used those words!!
The Martyrs of Compiègne probably heard “Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity” being screamed and spitted in their faces before they were beheaded!
Ignoring EVERYTHING else, bergoglio using those words ALONE should be enough to ANY Catholic worth their salt to know something is wrong!
No true holy father would say something like this. What does Bergoglio have to do to convince the faithful, including the sad majority of trads who continue calling him “Pope Francis” that he’s an antipope and the most dangerous man on earth?