“Repair the ruined mansions, that Thou mayest dwell therein.” Novena in Honor of the Most Holy Face of Jesus begins today

Novena in Honor of the

Most Holy Face of Jesus



“I firmly wish that my face reflecting the intimate pains of my soul, the suffering and love of my heart, be more honored! Whoever gazes upon me already consoles me.” (Our Lord Jesus Christ to Sister Pierina)



“All those who, attracted by my love, and venerating my countenance, shall receive, by virtue of my humanity, a brilliant and vivid impression of my divinity. This splendor shall enlighten the depths of their souls, so that in eternal glory the celestial court shall marvel at the marked likeness of their features with my divine countenance.” (Our Lord Jesus Christ to St. Gertrude)



DAILY PREPARATORY PRAYER O Most Holy and Blessed Trinity, through the intercession of Holy Mary, whose soul was pierced through by a sword of sorrow at the sight of the passion of her Divine Son, we ask Thy help in making a perfect Novena of reparation with Jesus, united with all His sorrows, love and total abandonment.We now implore all the Angels and Saints to intercede for us as we pray this Holy Novena to the Most Holy Face of Jesus and for the glory of the most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Amen.



First Day (Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer) Psalm 51, 3-4.

Have mercy on me, O God in Thy goodness, in Thy great tenderness wipe away my faults;

wash me clean of my guilt, purify me from my sin.O most Holy Face of Jesus, look with tenderness on us who are sinners. Thou art a merciful God, full of love and compassion. Keep us pure of heart, so that we may see Thee always. Mary, our Mother, intercede for us; Saint Joseph, pray for us.Through the merits of Thy precious blood and Thy Holy Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition, Pardon and Mercy.



Prayer to Our Almighty Father Almighty Father, come into our hearts, and so fill us with Thy love that forsaking all evil desires, we may embrace Thee, our only good. Show us, O Lord our God, what thou art to us. Say to our souls, I am Thy salvation, speak so that we may hear. Our hearts are before Thee; open our ears; let us hasten after Thy voice. Hide not Thy Face from us, we beseech Thee, O Lord. Open our hearts so that Thou mayest enter in. Repair the ruined mansions, that Thou mayest dwell therein. Hear us, O Heavenly Father, for the sake of Thine only Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, who lives and reigns with Thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever Amen.(St. Augustine)



Pray one (1) Our Father, (3) Hail Mary?s, (1) Glory Be,



O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine. (Three times)