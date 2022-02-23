(sticky post — scroll down for new content) Less than a week away: Please join me and sign up today for the smash bang spring semester with Dr. Ed Mazza… a soothing respite from Lenten penances, two nights a week!

An incredible value, and makes a great gift. Join me, so you will know what all the cool kids are talking about. Church History is Tuesday nights, World History Wednesdays. The classes are recorded and made available to all students so you can view any time that works for you. Click the link to sign up!
2022 Church & World History–This is Your Life!
by Ed Mazza
Church History: Aftermath of Vatican II (1966) to Amoris Laetitia (2016)
World History: The Russians are coming (1966) to Russiagate (2016)
$350 for one or $500 for both
Live Classes will run approximately 70-80 minutes. Q&A will follow for 10 minutes or more for those who can stay. I will suggest readings. No tests. No pressure. Content: Ages 13 and up. Recorded so you can watch on your own time!
We will tentatively start Church History on Tues March 1 at 6 pm PDT (and finish on Tues May 24th). Tentative schedule/topics below:
Church History: Aftermath of Vatican II to Amoris Laetitia (2016)
03/01/22 Aftermath of Vatican II
03/08/22 Aftermath of Vatican II
03/15/22 Pope Paul VI & Archbishop Lefebvre
03/22/22 Pope John Paul I & Vatican Bank
03/29/22 Shroud of Turin & Pope John Paul II
04/05/22 Assassination Attempt to Assisi
04/12/22 Mother Angelica & Father Gruner
04/19/22 Mother Teresa & Medjugorje
04/26/22 Liberation Theology & Sexual Abuse
05/03/22 Veritatis Splendor to Dominus Iesus
05/10/22 Third Secret of Fatima?
05/17/22 Benedict XVI
05/24/22 Bergoglio
We will tentatively start World History on Wed March 2 at 6pm PDT (and finish on Wed May 25). Tentative schedule/topics below:
World History: The Russians are Coming (1966) to “Russiagate” (2016)
03/02/22 The Left: Gramsci to Alinsky
03/09/22 Hollywood & Sexual Revolution
03/16/22 Vietnam & Détente
03/23/22 Jimmy Carter & Solzhenitsyn
03/30/22 Iran Hostage Crisis & Miracle on Ice
04/06/22 Ronald Reagan & Maggie Thatcher
04/13/22 Tech Revolution & AIDS
04/20/22 Russia: Gorbachev to Putin
04/27/22 Trash TV & Mad Science
05/04/22 China: Mao to Wuhan
05/11/22 9/11 & Global Jihad
05/18/22 Socialism & Social Media
05/25/22 “Russiagate”
Travel back to the past, in order to save the future! ABOUT DR. ED
EDMUND J. MAZZA is former Full Professor of History at Azusa Pacific University in Los Angeles. For 14 years he taught Ancient, Medieval, and Renaissance and Reformation History. Mazza is the author of The Scholastics and the Jews: Coexistence, Conversion and the Medieval Origins of Tolerance by Angelico Press and host of “The Bar of History” at VirginMostPowerful.org. He has produced teaching videos shot on location in Athens, Ephesus, Istanbul, Palermo, Naples, Venice, and Rome. Mazza was an invited scholar at Liberty Fund’s 2015 San Diego seminar “Convivencia and Reconquista: Freedom and Responsibility in Medieval Spain.” That same year he organized at New York University the conference “Conversing Conversion,” celebrating the 750th anniversary of the birth of Dante. Dr. Mazza was also the organizer of “Christ Among the Medieval Mendicants,” a 2013 conference commemorating the 750th anniversary of the Barcelona Debate and the institution of the Feast of Corpus Christi, co-sponsored by The Graduate Center of the City University of New York and the Morgan Library and Museum.
One thought on “(sticky post — scroll down for new content) Less than a week away: Please join me and sign up today for the smash bang spring semester with Dr. Ed Mazza… a soothing respite from Lenten penances, two nights a week!”
It’s one thing to be smart, another to be wise (two very different things); but it’s a very rare thing to be all that and also have the ability to transmit and instruct what you possess to another in a clear, concise, logical, understandable way that makes sense – from the master to the student.
Some teachers you can be in awe of their intellect … but you at the end of the day you remain standing on the outside.
Professor Ed Mazza obviously possesses a wide body of knowledge and experience … and has the teacher’s heart to pass it on to the novice.
That’s my limited experience with him. As a former teacher in a past life, I appreciate the ability to pass it on.