(sticky post — scroll down for new content) Less than a week away: Please join me and sign up today for the smash bang spring semester with Dr. Ed Mazza… a soothing respite from Lenten penances, two nights a week!

by Ed Mazza

Church History: Aftermath of Vatican II (1966) to Amoris Laetitia (2016)

World History: The Russians are coming (1966) to Russiagate (2016)

$350 for one or $500 for both

Live Classes will run approximately 70-80 minutes. Q&A will follow for 10 minutes or more for those who can stay. I will suggest readings. No tests. No pressure. Content: Ages 13 and up. Recorded so you can watch on your own time!

We will tentatively start Church History on Tues March 1 at 6 pm PDT (and finish on Tues May 24th). Tentative schedule/topics below:

03/01/22 Aftermath of Vatican II

03/08/22 Aftermath of Vatican II

03/15/22 Pope Paul VI & Archbishop Lefebvre

03/22/22 Pope John Paul I & Vatican Bank

03/29/22 Shroud of Turin & Pope John Paul II

04/05/22 Assassination Attempt to Assisi

04/12/22 Mother Angelica & Father Gruner

04/19/22 Mother Teresa & Medjugorje

04/26/22 Liberation Theology & Sexual Abuse

05/03/22 Veritatis Splendor to Dominus Iesus

05/10/22 Third Secret of Fatima?

05/17/22 Benedict XVI

05/24/22 Bergoglio

We will tentatively start World History on Wed March 2 at 6pm PDT (and finish on Wed May 25). Tentative schedule/topics below:

03/02/22 The Left: Gramsci to Alinsky

03/09/22 Hollywood & Sexual Revolution

03/16/22 Vietnam & Détente

03/23/22 Jimmy Carter & Solzhenitsyn

03/30/22 Iran Hostage Crisis & Miracle on Ice

04/06/22 Ronald Reagan & Maggie Thatcher

04/13/22 Tech Revolution & AIDS

04/20/22 Russia: Gorbachev to Putin

04/27/22 Trash TV & Mad Science

05/04/22 China: Mao to Wuhan

05/11/22 9/11 & Global Jihad

05/18/22 Socialism & Social Media

05/25/22 “Russiagate”

EDMUND J. MAZZA is former Full Professor of History at Azusa Pacific University in Los Angeles. For 14 years he taught Ancient, Medieval, and Renaissance and Reformation History. Mazza is the author of The Scholastics and the Jews: Coexistence, Conversion and the Medieval Origins of Tolerance by Angelico Press and host of “The Bar of History” at VirginMostPowerful.org. He has produced teaching videos shot on location in Athens, Ephesus, Istanbul, Palermo, Naples, Venice, and Rome. Mazza was an invited scholar at Liberty Fund’s 2015 San Diego seminar “Convivencia and Reconquista: Freedom and Responsibility in Medieval Spain.” That same year he organized at New York University the conference “Conversing Conversion,” celebrating the 750th anniversary of the birth of Dante. Dr. Mazza was also the organizer of “Christ Among the Medieval Mendicants,” a 2013 conference commemorating the 750th anniversary of the Barcelona Debate and the institution of the Feast of Corpus Christi, co-sponsored by The Graduate Center of the City University of New York and the Morgan Library and Museum.