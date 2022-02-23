The Overton Window continues to shift toward Benedict is Pope, the topic now openly opined on various platforms, and some people are super mad about it. All that and more on Barnhardt Podcast #167.

[Direct link to the MP3 file]

In this episode Dr. Mazza joins Mark and Ann with special guest cameo appearance by Supernerd for a full debriefing of Dr. Mazza’s big “Benedict is Pope” debate appearance on I Dream of Jeannie with Sk8r Dude and Steve Bannon’s sloppy kid brother (Gordon and O’Reilly). Per usual, we laughed WAY too much discussing the Bergoglian Antipapacy, but hey, those ah-murr-ETT-uss cocktails go straight to your head.

Prayer to Activate Your Confirmation

(For private recitation.)

Almighty God my heavenly Father, You knew me before the creation of the cosmos and You wanted me to come into existence to bring You glory. Of all the possible universes You could have created, You created this one and You called me into it at exactly the time and place You chose for me so that I could fulfill my part in Your unfathomable plan. You willed that I have the honor to be baptized into the Church You designed and You maintain for our well-being. You willed that I receive the Body and Blood of Your Son and the indwelling of Your Spirit. You willed that I should also be confirmed so that our relationship be even deeper and that I might be an even better instrument of Your will. I now call upon that mighty Sacrament of Confirmation. Through it make me strong to bear whatever burdens I must endure in Your service. Make me wise to recognize accurately and then strong to resist, resolute, whatever is out of harmony with Your will as manifested especially in the beautiful Tradition You have guided in the authoritative, infallible and indefectible Church. Even if that disharmony should come from those whom you have endowed with the grace of Orders and seated even in the highest places of teaching, governing and sanctifying, make me steadfast. With confidence in Your plan for me I ask this for myself and for the brethren through the Holy Spirit’s Gifts and in the Name of Jesus Christ Your Son, who lives and reigns with You, ever one God, world without end. Amen.

Links, Reading, and Video:

Feedback: please send your questions, comments, suggestions, and happy news item to podcast@barnhardt.biz — or you can leave voicemail feedback at (302) 648-6373‬. (Alternate email addresses are supernerdmedia@protonmail.com and annbarnhardt@protonmail.com if you are looking for something more secure.)

Supernerd Media produces the Barnhardt Podcast, hosts Ann’s website, and more; if you got some value from these efforts and would like to return some value please visit SupernerdMedia.com to find out how to send a donation via a few other methods.

If you haven’t yet, consider adding your email address to the:

Barnhardt “In case of de-platforming” Mailing List

The Infant Jesus of Prague handles Ann’s financial stuff. Click image for details. [If you have a recurring donation set up and need to cancel for whatever reason – don’t hesitate to do so!]

Experience the Barnhardt Podcast with a modern podcast app: visit NewPodcastApps.com to get started!

This entry was posted in Uncategorized on February 23, ARSH 2022 by Supernerd.