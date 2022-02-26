Why did the US Embassy in Ukraine just delete their entire bio-weapons lab database/website?

Aqua on fire in the combox:

Aqua says: February 25, 2022 at 10:49 pm

Apparently, the US Embassy in Ukraine just deleted all their bio-weapons research documents from their public web site.

The links are all dead if you click on them. https://ua.usembassy.gov/embassy/kyiv/sections-offices/defense-threat-reduction-office/biological-threat-reduction-program/

The good news – they are all archived (by the smart people). For instance …

Click to access dtro-kharkiv-eng.pdf

The speculation (fwiw) … “These labs are co-run by Fauci’s EcoHealth Alliance and rumor is Russia’s entire military operation right now is unofficially to either secure and/or destroy these labs and gather evidence.”

I am just shocked at the scale, the magnitude of bio-weapons research – illegal and banned by Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (1972 treaty), but other treaties as well dating back to 1925 Geneva Convention treaty signed after WW I – this research done in the criminal gangster state of Ukraine.

Take out speculation about Russia targeting these labs to destroy and/or gather evidence … what the heck are we doing over there in the first place, and doing this kind of illegal work?

This is my source for this info (fwiw) …

https://gab.com/IamTHE3percent/posts/107860785599275446

Like I said, part of all this (related to the attacks) is speculation, but it seems undeniable now that the US has had a global network of weaponized bio-research labs developing viral agents of war – and it seems the real estate is chosen for ease of avoiding detection, regulation and exposure.