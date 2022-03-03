Purrrfect: The International Cat Federation has banned Russian cats from competitions. That’ll show Putin!

Posted on
Article Image

By Harriet Rigby

Mar 3rd, 2022 5:09 pm

The “Fédération Internationale Féline” (FIFe) describes itself as “the United Nations of Cat Federations,” and they’re letting the world know that Russia can no longer be part of their U.N. (of… cats).

FIFe apparently hosts cat competitions in over 40 countries. Don’t ask me what kind of things cats compete in because your guess is as good as mine.

FIFe announced today that for the next three months they will be banning Russian cats from competition in protest of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

I’m sure this move has the Kremlin reconsidering their recent military action. And if not, at least FIFe can feel like they’ve done their part in establishing deterrence.

The Board of FIFe feels it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.