Whilst you’ve been distracted by Ukraine, the UK released a report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid Deaths

The latest data published by the UK Health Security Agency confirms deaths are rising dramatically among the triple vaccinated population whilst declining steadily among the not-vaccinated population in England.

With the most recent figures showing the fully vaccinated accounted for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths over the past month; and the triple vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 of them.

These are dark days for the citizens of Ukraine, but if you were to watch mainstream news or read a mainstream newspaper you could be forgiven for thinking the plight of the Ukrainians is currently the only event taking place in the world.

The Russian invasion is being aired in an endless 24/7 loop via BBC News and Sky News, with not a word about Covid-19 to be heard, despite airing nothing but propaganda and lies on the pandemic for the past two years.

It’s times like these that you ought to watch what bad news is being quietly published in the background in the hope that it won’t receive much attention, because there’s nothing better than an international crisis to distract the public from what’s going on at home.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what the UK Government have “quietly” published in the past week in regards to the Covid-19 situation in England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) publish a weekly Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report, the most recent of which was published Thursday 24th Feb 22, and it can be viewed here.

Table 10, found on page 41 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in England between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22, and it confirms the vast majority were recorded among the triple vaccinated population.

In all, between 24th Jan and 20th Feb, there were a total of 1,490,464 Covid-19 cases recorded across England, and the triple vaccinated population accounted for 752,126 of them, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 404,030 of them but 303,107 of those cases were among children.

Overall the vaccinated population accounted for 1,086,434 cases, meaning they accounted for 73% of all Covid-19 cases between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22. But if we remove children from the equation we find that the vaccinated population accounted for 91% of all Covid-19 cases among over 18’s in England.

Table 11, found on page 42 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in England between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22, and it confirms the vast majority were again recorded among the triple vaccinated population.