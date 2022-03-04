Wars and Rumors of Wars: Russia, Ukraine, and Fatima

Some geo-political history, current events, and supernatural intervention, from Tony & Vickie Ambrosetti at Tradidi Quod et Accepi:

And you shall hear of wars and rumor of wars. See that ye be not troubled. For these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. (Matt. 24:6)

How did it come to this? We are witnessing two nations with deep historical Christian roots fighting over the identity of a country considered a “borderland” — which is what “Ukraine” actually means. We watch the news with aching hearts; as often happens, it is the innocent civilians who suffer most. Most of us have seen images like this before. Much of what we are seeing is certainly propaganda — from both sides — but it hits very close to home for those of us who served our country in uniform and for our loved ones who stayed behind, the latter hoping not to get a knock on the door from the base chaplain. We military men know firsthand about “collateral damage” and civilian casualties, and as we watch the evening news, we grudgingly remember past conflicts, when the good guys were hard to discern from the bad guys, and we didn’t always know whose interests lay at the heart of the dispute.

Which brings us to the Russian invasion of Ukraine currently underway. Whose interests are at stake? Certainly Russia and Ukraine; but there are other fingerprints all over this crime scene. We only found out in the last few days that the U.S. government had secret biological warfare research facilities in Ukraine. And remember when the legitimately elected president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, was forced out of office by the so-called “Dignity Revolution” of February, 2014? President Yanukovych, who favored Russia over the European Union, was replaced by a man greatly favored by the U.S. (Obama/Biden/Clinton/Kerry) and Western Europe. Unlike our election of 2020, however, the 2010 Ukraine election was considered fair all around, with these results:

Even the casual observer will immediately notice that the lines are fairly clearly drawn between southeast and northwest Ukraine. The Ukrainians themselves are indeed deeply divided between looking to Russia for the future, or to the West. This can be at least partially explained by the fact that the ethno-linguistic divisions, as shown in the map below, line up very neatly with the map above. Notice the blue areas where citizens identify, more or less, as Russian:

Therefore, can we really place all the blame on Putin and Russia for all of the events that led up to this conflict? We are certainly not saying that Putin’s resorting to war is laudable, only that in light of Western interference since the fall of the Soviet Union, it is somewhat understandable — especially in light of U.S. neo-con and Deep-State intrigues and bullying. And thank God that our emasculated military does not have to go up against the Russian troops, who are not nearly as concerned as our Pentagon chiefs regarding inclusiveness, diversity, and celebrations of sodomy pride. Watch this video that compares the Russian military to the U.S. Army, and try not to cry.

It is at this point that we should remind ourselves that in the eyes of our Catholic Faith (and hence in the Eyes of God), war is usually considered a chastisement. In fact, let us consider the real issue, which is neither Western war-mongering (by both Democrats and Republicans) nor Putin’s thuggish background as a heavy-handed politician and KGB operative. No, the real problem is that Our Lady’s request for Russia to be consecrated to her Immaculate Heart has never been accomplished properly...

Read the rest:

https://aaambrosetti.wordpress.com/2022/02/27/wars-and-rumors-of-wars-russia-ukraine-and-fatima/