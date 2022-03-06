Remember that time Facebook hired Biden’s “special policy advisor” on Ukraine as its internal watchdog to ensure election integrity in 2020?

Facebook Exec currently blocking all evidence of Biden’s corrupt activity in Ukraine was previously Biden’s advisor to Ukraine

Posted on OCTOBER 19, 2020

It’s such a swamp.

“That’s right folks, the Facebook executive currently blocking all of the negative evidence of Hunter and Joe Biden’s corrupt activity in Ukraine is the same person who was coordinating the corrupt activity between the Biden family payoffs and Ukraine.”

Links and sources: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/10/17/unbelievable-facebooks-lead-executive-on-election-policy-was-vice-president-joe-bidens-advisor-to-ukraine/