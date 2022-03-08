Victoria Nuland just announced that the biolabs in Ukraine are real and need to be protected. Will this too be deemed Russian Misinformation?

US is working with Ukraine to prevent biological research facilities from falling into the hands of Russians — Nuland pic.twitter.com/onrqFclF9W — Shehzad Younis (@shehzadyounis) March 8, 2022

Oh, and when will USAToday issue a retraction?

Fact check: False claim of US biolabs in Ukraine tied to Russian disinformation campaign

In the early hours Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale military assault on Ukraine, inciting a wave of international backlash and sanctions against Russia.

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences,” President Joe Biden said.

Some on social media claimed the United States may have more at stake than it lets on.

A post shared to Facebook on Thursday shows a map of Ukraine pinpointing what the poster asserts are “exclusive U.S. biolabs in Ukraine” that are funded by the U.S. Department of Defense.

“By now I think most everybody knows about Ukraine/WW3,” reads the post, which amassed more than 400 interactions in a day. “So what do we know about this??”

Similar posts claimed Russia destroyed seven of the 11 supposed labs in missile strikes. The claims are wrong, independent fact-checking outlets reported.

The posts misrepresent a treaty between the United States and Ukraine aimed at preventing biological threats. The labs are owned and funded by the Ukrainian government, according to the Security Service of Ukraine, the country’s main security agency.

That agency and the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine have said the claim of U.S. labs is false. Numerous reports indicate it is tied to a years-long Russian disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the United States.

USA TODAY was unable to reach the Facebook users who shared the claim for comment.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2022/02/25/fact-check-claim-us-biolabs-ukraine-disinformation/6937923001/