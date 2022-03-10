Russia: “We have found your biological weapons, which you always accuse other countries of having, yet here you are producing them in a country you share no border with. We have the receipts! Explain yourselves!” Posted on March 10, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “Russia: “We have found your biological weapons, which you always accuse other countries of having, yet here you are producing them in a country you share no border with. We have the receipts! Explain yourselves!””
Zelenskys nazi’s had a stable identifiable Russian gene pool to potentially establish a gene target for a population wide illness. Why wouldn’t Russia be concerned.
Exactly!