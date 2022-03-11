DuckDuckDead: “Good Guy” search engine CEO destroys his brand in one tweet Posted on March 11, 2022 When did Gabriel Weinberg Become The Arbitrator Of What Is Accurate Information We Have Been Lied To For The Last Two Years Regarding Ivermectin And The Efficacy Of Lockdowns. I’m Sickend By NATO. WHO. W.E.F. Mr Weinberg Should Wind His Neck In. https://t.co/p5HKC3s1oV— Sandra Smith (@SandraS09654764) March 10, 2022 In addition to down-ranking sites associated with disinformation, we also often place news modules and information boxes at the top of DuckDuckGo search results (where they are seen and clicked the most) to highlight quality information for rapidly unfolding topics.— Gabriel Weinberg (@yegg) March 10, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “DuckDuckDead: “Good Guy” search engine CEO destroys his brand in one tweet”
Weinberg… Sounds like a good Welsh name, eh?
DuckDuckGone
The last refuge? https://www.startpage.com/